Giants Fans Blasted for Overdoing Jaxson Dart Hype

This season, the New York Giants will begin a new era of the franchise in a variety of ways. While the team is starting to build hype ahead of the 2026 season, one analyst is pumping the breaks to some degree.

During his May 16th appearance on ‘WFAN Sports Radio,’ Craig Carton gave his thoughts on the Giants heading into this season. He remains skeptical of the team and called out parts of the fanbase for expecting so much from Jaxson Dart.

“Giants fans have gone overboard with how good they think Jaxson Dart is going to be in year two,” Carton said. “I hope you’re right, but you guys have bought into this notion that Jaxson Dart is going to be a Pro-Bowl quarterback this year, and I’m saying to myself, you won five games last year.”

After taking over for Russell Wilson in the early stages of last season, 2026 will be Dart’s first campaign as the Giants’ full-time starter under center. The former first-round pick is striving to build off a rookie campaign where he notched 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns across 12 starts.

Craig Carton Not Expecting Big Things From Giants After 2026 Schedule Release

Following what many think has been a strong offseason, the Giants are a team expecting to take a step forward in 2026. However, much like his stance on Dart, Carton remains skeptical after the schedule release.

While on the air earlier this week, Carton gave his outlook on New York’s slate of games in 2026. He feels the schedule doesn’t favor them and could result in another low-win season.

“Just looking at the Giants’ schedule, you have three games that are guaranteed wins,” Carton said on WFAN on May 14th. “It’s a tough schedule. To be fair to you, as Giant fans, it’s too tough a schedule based on how bad you were last year.”

The Giants will open the year on primetime against the Dallas Cowboys, followed by matchups against the LA Rams, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals.

Former Champion Skeptical of Giants QB Jaxson Dart Due to His Style of Play

Dating back to his time in college, Dart has always faced criticism for his brash style of play as a dual-threat quarterback. As he gears up for his first full season as New York’s starter, some have spoken out about him needing to preserve his body better.

While on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ earlier this week, former Super Bowl champion Damien Woody opened up on the Giants’ cornerstone prospect. He didn’t deny he has the potential to be a high-level talent, but noted that availability is important when being the face of a franchise.

“I think Jaxson Dart can be an absolute superstar, love watching him play,” Woody said. “But again, when you’re the quarterback, you’re literally the face of the whole operation. You gotta be available, if you’re not available, you’re no good to anyone.”

Only time will tell if playing under a new head coach in John Harbaugh can create a paradigm shift from Dart in his sophomore season.