Giants Fans Will Love Odell Beckham Jr.’s Latest Message

The New York Giants entered the 2026 NFL offseason with a need at the wide receiver position. One of the players they brought in to compete for a spot on the roster was former superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Since Beckham last played for the Giants in the 2018 season, there have been rumblings about a potential reunion. Those rumors didn’t become a reality for quite a few years. Now, they obviously have and he is looking to make the most of the opportunity.

Beckham did not play football last season. He last played in the 2024 campaign for the Miami Dolphins, where he caught nine passes for 55 yards across nine games. Back in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, he caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

With that being said, Beckham has now spoken out with an emotional message about being back in New York.

Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Emotional Message About Giants Reunion

As shared by SNY Giants on X, Beckham is thankful to be back home. Fans are going to love what he had to say.

“This is a place that made me into a man, made me into who I am. I have so much love for this organization, this city,” Beckham said.

“I’ve got New York tatted on my back, and I’m from New Orleans. All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for the New York Giants.”

Can Beckham come back in his second tenure with the team and become an impact player? That remains to be seen, but it’s very clear that he has a lot of love for the franchise and is hoping to come back and play at a high level.

What Are the Expectations for Odell Beckham Jr. This Season?

ESPN’s Mike Clay isn’t expecting much from Beckham this season. In his 2026 projections, he has Beckham catching just 22 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

At 33 years old, Beckham has had multiple injuries throughout his career. He has slowed down a lot from his early days with the Giants. However, he seems healthy and ready to go this season.

Beckham has always thrived when making plays with the football. His speed and playmaking ability may not be what it once was, but if New York can find ways to get him the football he can likely still make a play here and there.

It will be interesting to see how Beckham’s reunion with the Giants ends up going. He first needs to lock up a roster spot during training camp and preseason action. Should he make the roster, he’ll have a chance to see the field and make the reunion something special.