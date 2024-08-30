Former Giants Player Named One of the NFL’s Worst Investments

Former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney signed with the Green Bay Packers in March 2024. Now, McKinney’s four-year, $68 million deal has made the unflattering roster of the most overpaid players in the NFL going into the 2024-25 season from Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report.

Xavier McKinney Has an ‘Immense Amount of Expectations’

In the August 29 Bleacher Report feature, named “Introducing the NFL’s All-Overpaid Team Before Week 1 of 2024 Season,” Fowler gave his take on players who “despite their salaries, could leave organizations questioning both the short- and long-term return on their investment.”

He called out McKinney as the runner-up for the most overpaid safety in the NFL. Justin Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs was named the most overpaid safety.

“The prized free agent of Green Bay’s 2024 offseason, Xavier McKinney enters the fall with an immense amount of expectations,” Fowler wrote. “The 2020 second-round selection for the Giants has failed to earn All-Pro or Pro Bowl accolades, but Green Bay made him the fourth-highest paid safety ($16.8 million AAV) in the NFL.”

He added, “McKinney’s instincts (nine interceptions in four years) should showcase well in Green Bay, but his ability to remain healthy (played just six games in his rookie season and nine in 2022) will hold the key to him proving why GM Brian Gutekunst is paying him so handsomely.”

‘Questions Continue to Swirl’ About Daniel Jones

One current member of the New York Giants made Fowler’s list, and that’s quarterback Daniel Jones. His total contract value for four years is $160 million.

“Daniel Jones signed a lucrative extension with the New York Giants in March 2023, but questions continue to swirl about his future in the Big Apple,” Fowler wrote. “While the 2019 No. 6 pick has shown flashes in his five seasons at the helm, injuries and a lack of consistent production have stopped him from cementing himself as the Giants’ long-term answer under center.”

He added, “Heading into 2024, there may not be a more scrutinized signal-caller in the NFL than Jones.”

Fowler named Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns the most overpaid quarterback in the NFL. In the article, Fowler noted that, “Watson has failed to produce at any level beyond sub-standard since his arrival in Cleveland, and he could enter the fall with a short leash considering the depth chart of talent behind him should things go even further south.”

In an August 26 feature ranking all of the franchise quarterbacks in the NFL going into the 2024-25 season, The Athletic put Jones in their Tier 4, down from his Tier 3 showing last season.

A Tier 4 quarterback means Jones “could be an unproven player or a veteran who ideally would not start all 17 games.”

In an August 27 story about the ranking from The Athletic, Serena Burks of USA Today wrote that, “Jones is, by far, the most criticized quarterback in the NFL. It’s definitely a make-or-break season for him, and not just as the Giants QB but as an NFL QB in general. The truth is, we won’t know what tier quarterback Jones is until the season starts.”

The New York Giants will host their first regular season game on Sunday, September 8, at home against the Minnesota Vikings.