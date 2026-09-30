Ex-Giants Starter & 1st-Round Pick Signs With Packers

A former New York Giants starter, once at the center of a blockbuster trade, is signing with an NFC playoff team.

“More offensive line help: Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who has played 14 NFL seasons, is signing a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “This week, the Packers now have added veteran offensive linemen Zeitler, Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton.”

Zeitler was traded to the New York Giants with Jabrill Peppers, a 2019 1st-round pick and a 2019 3rd-round pick in exchange for superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the 2019 season.

In 2 seasons with the Giants, Zeitler started every game he played in —31 of 32 possible regular-season games.

“Sources: The Packers are signing veteran G Kevin Zeitler,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “Green Bay has been looking for OL help.”

Bengals Picked Kevin Zeitler in 1st Round

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Zeitler, 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, in the 1st round (No. 27 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.

He played 5 seasons for the Bengals before cashing out in free agency on a 5-year, $60 million contract with the Cleveland Browns before the 2017 season.

He spent 2 seasons with the Giants before signing a 3-year, $22.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2021 season.

Zeitler started every game he played for the Ravens from 2021 to 2023 — 47 of 51 regular-season games — and earned Pro Bowl honors in his final season with the Ravens.

He also played 1 season for the Detroit Lions in 2024 and 1 season with the Tennessee Titans in 2025 and has approximately $101 million in career earnings.

Giants Used 2026 1st-Round Pick on OL

The Giants used 1 of their 2 1st-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on an offensive lineman, taking 6-foot-6, 315-pound Miami star Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 overall.

Through his first 3 starts, Mauigoa has had some minor growing pains — Pro Football Focus has him with a 55.3 overall grade, which puts him 57th out of 73 eligible players at his position.