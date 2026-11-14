Ex-Giants $19 Million Starter Emerges as Option for Division Rival

Prior to the NFL trade deadline, the New York Giants pursued several different running backs, including superstars Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor.

This interest came despite running back Cam Skattebo coming off the best performance of his career one week before the deadline. However, despite Skattebo’s hot stretch recently, that does not mean the Giants had certainty all season at the running back position.

In fact, Skattebo even felt he was being punished earlier in the season, which led to New York starting veteran running back Najee Harris. After Harris started New York’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the veteran complained about not being able to get into a rhythm due to a low number of carries. A few days later, Harris was released by the Giants.

After the trade deadline has come and gone, Harris has now been viewed as a fit for the NFC East division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Former New York Giants Starting Running Back Seen as Fit for Dallas Cowboys

Following the NFL trade deadline, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified the best team fits for some of the top free agents available on the market.

Regarding former New York Giants running back Najee Harris, Moton wrote: “After eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in four consecutive seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris has struggled to find career stability on a second team.

On a one-year, $5.25 million contract, Harris appeared in only three games with the Los Angeles Chargers before tearing his Achilles tendon in September 2025.

This year, coming off an injury, Harris signed another single-term, prove-it deal with the New York Giants. They released him six weeks into the season after he publicly expressed dissatisfaction with his role. The 28-year-old running back has been a free agent since then.

Nonetheless, Harris could be an asset to a team that needs a short-yardage tailback. He’s a 6’1″, 242-pound bruising ball-carrier who can pick up first downs in critical situations and close drives near the goal line”

Regarding how Harris could fit with the Cowboys, Moton added: “Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expects backup running back Tyler Goodson to miss time with a knee injury. The Cowboys signed Kendre Miller to their practice squad, but he has a history of injuries. Harris could be a solid complement to Javonte Williams in the Cowboys’ ground game.”

Najee Harris’ Giants Tenure

Harris did not produce much with the New York Giants this season. In five games, Harris registered 31 carries for 99 rushing yards. His 3.2 yards per carry were the fewest of his career.

While the former first-round pick did have success with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris was never a particularly explosive runner. In his limited time with the Giants, the burst he once had felt even more diminished after his Achilles tear.

Harris has totaled over $19 million in career earnings after being a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Among the reasons the Giants released Harris was that the team was carrying four running backs on the roster, which head coach John Harbaugh explained was hard. Unfortunately, Tyrone Tracy went on injured reserve one game after the Giants moved on from Harris.