Giants’ $40 Million Free Agent Predicted as ‘Breakout’ Star

On paper, there’s no way any NFL team should have coughed up the $40 million the New York Giants did for tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency.

In his 1st 4 seasons, Likely never even topped 500 receiving yards for the Baltimore Ravens and never had more than 6 touchdowns.

On paper, Likely’s career averages of 32 receptions, 423 yards, and 4 touchdowns speak more to being a high-end TE2 option, which is what he’s been for the entirety of his career.

The Giants didn’t pay Likely all that money to be a TE2. They made him 1 of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends with the hope he finally develops into the star everyone has said he’s going to be, and The Athletic’s Dan Duggan predicts he’ll be the singular “breakout player” for his new team in 2026.

“This needs to be Likely for the Giants,” Duggan wrote on July 13. “The three-year, $40 million contract the Giants gave Likely was the richest handed out by the team in new coach John Harbaugh’s first offseason. No one batted an eye at the Giants making Likely the fourth highest-paid tight end in the league because his receiving talent is evident. But Likely never topped 42 catches or 477 yards in four seasons with the Ravens while operating in three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews’ shadow. Now Likely is the Giants’ unquestioned No. 1 tight end after following Harbaugh from Baltimore, and the team needs his production to match his compensation.”

Isaiah Likely Impressed in Offseason Workouts

There was always a thought, when he was with the Ravens, that Likely would not just become his team’s No. 1 tight end, but eventually be 1 of the best tight ends in the NFL.

After signing a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract with the New York Giants and former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in March, it seems he’s finally going to get the opportunity to do both.

With the Giants, there is no question who the top tight end is, and Likely is already turning heads with his work in OTAs, including a highlight-reel catch in workouts.

“One of the top free agents that the Giants added was Isaiah Likely, who played under John Harbaugh in Baltimore,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Tyler Sullivan wrote in May. “During his tenure with the Ravens, the tight end had a knack for uber-athletic plays, and New York got its first glimpse of that ability during OTAs. Likely did his best impression of the Jumpman logo, hauling in a one-handed catch from Jaxson Dart.”

Likely’s deal with the Giants represents a massive pay increase — the 2022 4th-round pick played out his 4-year, $4.12 million rookie contract in 2025.

Ravens Chose Mark Andrews Over Isaiah Likely

The Ravens signaled they weren’t interested in a future with Likely midway through the 2025 season by signing veteran tight end Mark Andrews to a 3-year, $39 million contract.

Likely’s deal with the Giants could be worth up to $47.5 million and came on the 1st day of the 2026 free agency cycle.

“BREAKING: The #Giants are signing former #Ravens TE Isaiah Likely to a 3-year, $40M contract with upside to $47.5M, per multiple sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on March 9. “The deal makes Likely the 3rd-highest paid TE in the NFL, and pairs him with Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers as a dangerous offense in NYC.”

Likely’s payday is even more surprising when you look at his numbers — just 27 receptions for 307 yards and 1 touchdown in 2025.

According to one NFL insider, the Giants signing of Likely could end up being a huge mistake.

“It’s likely Isaiah Likely will be moving on (in free agency),” NBC’s Matthew Berry wrote on March 2. “The league seems mixed on him after an up-and-down year. Some people love him, but Baltimore seems content to let him leave and as one league source said to me, ‘someone is gonna be stupid and pay Isaiah Likely a ton of money.’ For what it’s worth, I’m a Likely fan and believer, but I definitely got mixed reviews on him from the league.”