Giants Announce Season-Long Anniversary Celebration of Championship Season

The 2026 season is exciting for both the New York Giants‘ past and their future.

The Giants will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their first Super Bowl-championship team, when they honor the 1986 team with a season-long initiative and special championship celebration during their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 1986 Giants still hold the franchise record for single-season wins (17) and won their final 12 games. They won their three playoff games by a combined score of 105-23.

Led by NFL MVP Lawrence Taylor, and Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms, New York defeated the Denver Broncos 39-20 in Super Bowl XXI to claim the club’s first NFL championship in 30 years.

The 2026 Giants are hoping to have a 1980s-style turnaround under first-year coach John Harbaugh and led by second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants Will Honor the 1986 Super Bowl Champs on Oct. 4

The ’86 Giants are by far the greatest team in franchise history, and they’ll get their due as such during the season-long 40th-anniversary celebration.

But the primary celebration will be held Oct. 4, when the Giants will hold a halftime celebration for the ’86 team. They also allow fans to welcome the ’86 team back to MetLife Stadium during a pregame walk-in before their game against the Cardinals.

“This anniversary is about honoring a team that defined Giants football and delivered one of the most dominant championship runs in NFL history,” said Giants president and CEO John Mara in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating these legends while giving our fans unique opportunities to relive and connect with that unforgettable season.”

The Giants will distribute a Mark Bavaro bobblehead doll to the first 25,000 fans in attendance for the Giants-Cardinals game. Bavaro was the team’s leading receiver in 1986, when he posted 1,001 yards and became the 12th tight end in NFL history to put up 1,000-plus yards in a season.

Bavaro also authored one of the ’86 season’s signature moments, when he dragged several San Francisco 49ers defenders, including All-Pro safety Ronnie Lott, for a 31-yard catch and run.

Aside from becoming synonymous with Bavaro’s tenacious sprit, that play also set up the Giants’ first touchdown in their come-from-behind 21-17 win at Candlestick Park in Week 13.

The Giants Will Unveil More 40th Anniversary Celebratory Elements Throughout the Season

The Giants also unveiled the 1986 championship-capsule clothing line in conjunction with Starter. The team will roll out and sell 1986-era Giants merchandise throughout the season, including the vintage red Starter satin jacket, Super Bowl XXI-logo merchandise and more.

“I have a personal connection to both this anniversary and capsule collection. That championship team was built on toughness, grit, and determination,” said former Giants linebacker Carl Banks, who is the chairman of GIII Sports and Starter. “This capsule brings back that championship feeling and celebrates the players, coaches and fans who made it happen.”

The Giants will also bring the 2026 team in on the celebration. There will be exclusive content on the team’s YouTube channel that will showcase the ’86 team’s ongoing influence, including a web series where Simms and Dart break down some of the best plays from the championship season.