Giants’ Abdul Carter Sends Strong Message on Jaxson Dart Trump Controversy

The New York Giants are in the headlines for the wrong reasons right now. Even right smack in the middle of the offseason, off-field controversies that create a media storm bring the wrong kind of attention to the team. That goes double for the Giants right now, with a new head coach in John Harbaugh and in the midst of a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

But second-year QB Jaxson Dart brought this all upon himself and the team when he introduced President Donald Trump at a rally last week. This prompted second-year edge rusher Abdul Carter to criticize Dart on Twitter as a clip circulated online, causing media members and former Giants players alike to chime in with their own two cents.

Now, Carter wants to set the record straight.

New York Giants ED Abdul Carter on Jaxson Dart and President Trump

On Friday, Carter spoke to reporters at OTAs to discuss the controversy surrounding his comments on Dart and Trump.

“First off, I want to say that some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things,” Carter said. “Jaxson is one of our leaders — he’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, he represents all of us. And that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.”

“But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that, but to show the world,” Carter continued. “That doesn’t mean that we have to spread hate. That doesn’t mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day, at every team meeting. We’re close, we talk. As long as we make sure we have the same goal as a team, and our goals align — which they do — that’s all that matters. So I just want to move past this.”

It’s a mature response from Carter, who was criticized at times during his rookie season for his immaturity and youthful attitude. He’s showing growth as a leader, stepping up and holding his teammate accountable while still supporting him and the team at large. That’s a veteran move.

How Do the Giants Move Forward as a Team?

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That’s the big question, right? At the end of the day, these guys will be asked to come together and win football games. Whatever their differences, no matter how big, that’s their job. That’s what will be asked of them. Can the Giants do it?

New York hired Harbaugh as a veteran leader to come in and handle situations like this. Harbaugh has his own history with Trump and clashing with his players, but this is the moment they need him most. Time will tell if he’s up to the task.