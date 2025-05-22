Giants Announce $45.3M Million Move Ahead of Camp

The New York Giants are making big moves before things really heat up in advance of the new season, and that means spending some money. If they want to win, they have to pay up, and the team made a $45.3 million move on Thursday, May 22.

During the 2025 draft, the Giants drafted Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart, Darius Alexander, Cam Skattebo, Marcus Mbow, Thomas Fidone II and Korie Black. Now, it’s really official.

Welcome the Newest Member of the New York Giants

The Giants officially agreed to terms with the team’s No. 3 overall draft pick, Abdul Carter, on his rookie contract on Thursday, May 22.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news, sending out a message on X, stating, “Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter signed his four-year, fully-guaranteed $45,255,180 deal, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey and Jason Rosenhaus.”

The team confirmed the news in a post on X, stating that Carter is officially “locked in.” So, Carter is now a bona fide Giant.

“Abdul Carter, the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, signed his rookie contract Thursday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center,” the team added in a feature on their website. “The outside linebacker joined offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (fifth round), TE Thomas Fidone II (seventh), and cornerback Korie Black (seventh) as members of the seven-player draft class to sign so far.”

According to the team, “the Giants begin organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday. It will be the first of 10 spring practices, followed by a three-day minicamp before the team breaks until training camp in late July.”

Earlier this month at rookie minicamp, Carter said, per the Giants, “I’m here, I made it to NFL, but I’ve also got to keep putting the work in and working. I’m loving it.”

About Giants Rookie Abdul Carter

Looking at Carter’s various scouting reports, it’s easy to see why the Giants wanted him. According to the NFL’s scouting report on Carter, “Carter has the urgency and athletic talent to bombard the stat sheet. He’s always first out and first into contact after the snap but can dart into gaps or around blocks as a penetrator.”

The report adds, “He’s willing to scrap at the point of attack; additional time in the weight room might be in order for his move up in class. Carter rushes with a rabid, all-game intensity that’s hard for opponents to match.”

Finally, the report says, “Carter’s explosiveness, hunger and body control should have him on track to become a highly productive 3-4 rush linebacker with Pro Bowl talent.” We’ll take it.

ESPN’s scouting report adds, “Carter has experience operating as an off-ball linebacker and also making a dent in opponents’ game plans as a pass rusher off the edge.”

The report continues, “He kicked over to the latter full time this past season, and he absolutely has the traits to wreak havoc there, getting pressure on 18.5% of his pass-rush snaps. He is instinctive and fast flying to the football. Carter’s 23.5 tackles for loss this past season ranked No. 1 in the nation.”