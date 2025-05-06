New York Giants Applauded for Sly NFL Draft Move

The 2025 NFL draft has officially wrapped up, and now, it’s time for NFL critics to come out of their shells and give their opinions on each team’s selections. For the New York Giants, it was imperative that they have a solid draft, and the team is getting some good, and some not-so good, reviews for their picks. Either way, it’s certainly a make or break year for head coach Brian Daboll, and he’s likely sweating buckets trying to put the 53-man roster together.

On the bright side, one of the New York Giants’ 2025 draft picks is garnering stellar reviews, and it’s one of the team’s under-the-radar picks.

New York Giants Player Could Be a Sleeper Hit

In a May 2 feature for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski gives his thoughts on the best value section from every NFL in the 2025 draft. “Each organization has a philosophical approach that will vary, thus creating a prism in how it views prospects,” he noted in the story. “Once team needs, medical reports and interviews are added to the mix, a front office’s approach will vary greatly.”

As for what makes for an exceptional value pick, it’s about getting a fantastic player for a good deal. “While looking at some of the biggest value selections of the draft, they can often be found at a devalued positions, specifically running back, which featured a strong position class this year,” Sobleski stated. “A couple of other teams benefit from contemporaries not being as high on the quarterback class.”

For the Giants, Sobleski loves the team’s offensive lineman pick in Marcus Mbow from Purdue. “The New York Giants are still searching for the right combination along their offensive line. Purdue’s Marcus Mbow has the potential to significantly help the group,” Sobleski stated.

He adds that New York “waited until the fifth round to finally select a blocker despite an aging and unremarkable right side,” but that he still digs the pick. “Maybe Evan Neal finds new life at right guard and finally gets his career on track. Until it’s proven otherwise, New York’s coaching staff must look at all of its options to place the best five on the field.”

He added that while the coaches are planning to begin Mbow at right tackle, “many projected a move inside, though Big Blue could benefit greatly if the rookie can settle at right tackle and possible displace Jermaine Eluemunor, who is on the last year of his deal.”

New Giants Rookie is ‘Not the Prototypical Size for an NFL Tackle’

The Giants selected Mbow with 154th pick in 2025 NFL Draft, and the player comes with some pedigree. He appeared in 36 games with 32 starts between right guard and tackle. He also was a second team freshman All-American in 2022 and three-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Of the pick, John Fennelly of the Giants Wire stated, “At 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds, Mbow is not the prototypical size for an NFL tackle. That is why many experts are projecting he will be shifted to guard at the pro level. Lucky for him, the Giants need interior line youth and depth.”