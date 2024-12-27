Giants Could Replace Brian Daboll With Super Bowl-Winning Coach

The New York Giants are heading into their Sunday, December 29, game against the Indianapolis Colts with a 2-13 record, and they sit at the bottom of the league as the regular season comes to a close. Sure, the Giants could forge ahead next season with a new quarterback and keep head coach Brian Daboll, but there’s also the possibility of Daboll and New York cutting ties.

Looking at the available head coaches heading into the offseason, one guy, especially, is an interesting possibility.

New York Giants Could Tap Recently Released Head Coach to Replace Brian Daboll

While it’s not usually a surprise when a team and their head coach parts ways in the NFL, last season’s divorce between Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and the team was a bit of a shocker. Carroll wanted to keep coaching the Hawks, and they ended the season with a 9-8 record, which doesn’t look much different from their 9-7 record going into Week 17 this season.

So, Carroll is available, and he seems to still have interest in coach, since he didn’t want to leave the Seahawks.

In a December 27 feature, NFL expert and analyst Ed Valentine of Big Blue View notes that while Carroll has possibly “expressed interest in coaching the Chicago Bears, who fired Matt Eberflus a few weeks ago,” he could also be a fit for the New York Giants.

Carroll’s record isn’t too shabby He’s 170-120-1 (.586) for 18 seasons with the Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He also snagged a Super Bowl victory in 2014 for the 2013 season.

“Carroll has a reputation as a motivator and culture builder,” Valentine stated. “Seattle had only one losing season in his last 12 years as head coach.”

Valentine also asks, “Would Carroll be interested in the Giants? Should they be interested in him?” Valentine admits that while “Carroll’s age” at 73 years old is an issue, he “wouldn’t blame the Giants if they decided to have a conversation with him.”

Another New York Giants HC Possibility

In the feature, Valentine also brings up Detroit Lions offense coordinator Ben Johnson as a possible head coach candidate. That’s not a surprise, since Johnson is pretty much the dream candidate for any NFL team in need of a head coach.

Like Carroll, Johnson has also been linked to the Bears. But, he’s known for doing wonders with young quarterbacks, so Valentine begs the question if coaching 2025 rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could appeal to Johnson.

“Any team with a young quarterback, or in pursuit of a young franchise quarterback, is likely to be interested,” Valentine stated. “Johnson will have his pick of jobs.”

Johnson also knows Giants GM Joe Schoen from working together with the Miami Dolphins. So, that’s a bonus.

However, Valentine hilariously points out that he believes “there will be situations Johnson feels better about than stepping into the mess with the Giants.” Let’s call it a hot mess but a potentially beautiful hot mess.

Regardless of who the Giants have at the helm next season, they’ll certainly need a new franchise quarterback. One of the most intriguing aspects of the offseason for New York will be seeing who they bring on as a signal-caller, but if they replace their head coach, that will turn some heads, too.