It was a rough injury scene in Munich on Sunday morning. And though he wasn’t there, it led to some tough questions asked of New York Giants lead running back Cam Skattebo and his signature celebration.

After securing a critical sack on Patriots QB Drake Maye in their Sunday game in Munich, Germany, star Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson leapt into the air to strike a pose, celebrating his big play. But disaster struck when he landed. Anyone watching the game saw his knee buckle and feared the worst. It wasn’t long before the Lions’ medical staff confirmed Hutchinson had torn his ACL and would miss the rest of the 2026 season.

It didn’t take long for fans and media alike to quickly turn their attention to Skattebo, given his history. The Giants are under pressure to rein in their renegade running back. And Skattebo himself didn’t mince words when discussing his changing mindset.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Issues Strong Statement on Iconic Backflip Celebration

Infamously, Skattebo didn’t quite land a backflip over the summer in a viral video that got a lot of attention. It led to Giants HC John Harbaugh quipping that if he was going to take that risk, he at least needed to pull it off. Skattebo then defiantly performed a backflip celebration when he scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 1 against the Cowboys.

After that, Skattebo said it was a one-time thing, and he would retire the celebration. But it wasn’t long before his “one-time backflip celebration” became a weekly staple at Giants games, with some of his teammates even getting in on the action lately.

Following Hutchinson’s injury on a jumping celebration, Skattebo was asked by reporters if he was reconsidering his signature backflip celebration. He didn’t even let the question finish before affirming his new stance.

“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo said of Hutchinson’s injury, via the New York Post. “I’m saying yeah [I’ll stop]. Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

“[Hutchinson] didn’t think about [the risk] either,” Skattebo said. “And it happened.”

While Skattebo couldn’t promise he would never do it again “if we go to the playoffs or something,” it was an unusually poignant moment from one of the NFL’s most lovable meatheads. And the Giants are grateful for his clarity on the matter.

The New York Giants Are in the Driver’s Seat in the NFC East Division

Halfway through the season, the Giants are the surprise team in control of their own destiny to make the playoffs in the NFC East. While New York may yet have to fend off late pushes from the Commanders and Cowboys, they are the ones sitting in the projected playoff field right now at 5-3-1.

Can they sustain this success? The schedule lines up pretty favorably for the Giants. We could be seeing them play late into January in Harbaugh’s first season at the helm.