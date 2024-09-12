Giants Could ‘Upgrade’ from Daniel Jones with Rising Star Quarterback

Daniel Jones had a rough performance during the New York Giants‘ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, which has some fans and NFL experts already looking for a quarterback replacement. Jones, 27, was 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions and had a pick-six against the Vikings, and the Giants fell 28-6.

In CBS Sports’ September 11 mock draft, Chris Trapasso predicts the Giants could land a new quarterback going into the 2025 season.

USC Quarterback Miller Moss Could ‘Thrive in the NFL’

CBS Sports’ mock draft has the New York Giants selecting USC quarterback Miller Moss at No. 3 overall. Moss was a backup quarterback to Caleb Williams for two seasons, and now, he’s LSU’s main man.

“Moss lands with another franchise likely (see: moving toward clearly) in need of a quarterback upgrade,” Trapasso wrote. “He has the pocket tools to thrive in the NFL.”

The only quarterback Trapasso projects going above Moss is Cam Ward from the Miami Hurricanes. Trapasso predicts the Carolina Panthers will pick him up.

“The Panthers’ current regime has no draft ties to Bryce Young, and if he doesn’t distinctly improve this season, it’s not out of the question Carolina looks for another quarterback in the 2025 draft,” Trapasso stated.

Trapasso has Georgia quarterback Carson Beck also going early in the draft, at No. 6 overall, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trapasso does warn that “there is not a Caleb Williams nor a Trevor Lawrence in the 2025 draft class,” but that there’s “a deep collection of passers.”

“Week 1 hammered home the idea that a handful of NFL teams are probably going to need quarterbacks by next season,” Trapasso added. “Deshaun Watson, Bryce Young and Daniel Jones all had dismal beginnings to the 2024 season, and in this mock, the Browns, Panthers and Giants all land new passers.”

Miller Moss Leading the Trojans to Wins This Season

Moss is getting the attention of draft analysts following a solid opening performance this season. In Week 1, Moss was 27 of 36 for 378 yards and a touchdown win over LSU in Las Vegas. In Week 2, Moss’ Trojans beat Utah State 48-0, and Moss went 21-for-30 for 229 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

In a September 10 article with Heisman Trophy rankings, Donovan James stated that while “USC’s Miller Moss doesn’t lead the Heisman Trophy rankings after Week 2 of the college football season,” that “he is certainly in the mix.”

James added, “Notably, the player we have at the top of our Week 2 rankings just won on the road in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines. Quinn Ewers of Texas leads our latest Heisman top 10, but that brings us back to Miller Moss. If the USC signal-caller can win his own big game in the Big House, USC would move to 3-0. The Trojans would soar to the top of the Big Ten standings.”

Moss is so hot that he’s even releasing official merchandise through the NIL store. On Instagram, Moss posted that his “official merch” line would be available “for a limited time only.” The line features shirts, sweaters and hoodies that are red and black and say “Miller Time” on the front.