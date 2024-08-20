New York Giants Cut WR, Add Safety

The New York Giants made some roster moves on Tuesday (August 20), as they waived wide receiver Dennis Houston with an injury designation and signed safety Clayton Isbell. Pat Leonard of NY Daily News Sports first reported the news on X (formerly Twitter).

Giants Waiving WR Dennis Houston Isn’t a Big Surprise

Houston, 25, was on the Giants’ practice squad last season. He appeared during the Giants’ preseason loss to the Houston Texans on August 17 but failed to catch his lone target during the game.

The Giants waiving Houston isn’t a really surprising move. As ESPN noted after the Texans game, “Houston had been missing time with a hand issue, but he’s now apparently back in playing shape. Even still, he’s probably on the outside looking in at a spot on the Giants’ final 53-man roster for 2024.”

Back on June 30, Sports Illustrated’s Brandon Olsen expressed concerns about Houston in a piece about the New York Giants’ 2024 training camp.

“His usage in college suggests that he’s a versatile player who can be used as a runner/receiver-type but his testing says he’s likely going to struggle to create consistent separation but should be able to make an earning as a contested catch receiver,” he wrote. “I think that’s one reason Houston has been unable to stay with a team to this point in his NFL career.”

Olsen added, “Personally, I don’t think Houston will make the roster in 2024, but I wouldn’t rule out bringing him onto the practice squad and giving him another year to develop.”

Houston, according to NFL.com, was first signed as a rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys on May 13, 2022. Dallas released him on Sept. 20, 2022, and he was quickly signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad on Sept. 22, 2022. Houston was later signed to a reserve/future contract by Dallas on Jan. 25, 2023, and released by Dallas on Aug. 29, 2023. He signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Aug. 31, 2023 and became part of the active roster on Dec. 30, 2023. He returned to the practice squad on Jan. 1 2024, and the Giants signed him to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 9, 2024.

Meet the Giants’ New Safety, Clayton Isbell

Isbell, 24, is a rookie and made the rounds in college football, playing at Illinois State, Utah and, most recently, Coastal Carolina. He went undrafted and signed with the Carolina Panthers after the 2024 NFL Draft. But, the Panthers waived him on July 26.

The safety played in 13 games as a senior at Coastal Carolina. He recorded 89 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions on the season.

NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein calls Isbell “a safety with rare wingspan and potential to move to linebacker.”

“Long-limbed down safety whose pedestrian timed speed and above-average size could force a position change to linebacker,” Zierlein stated. “Isbell is quick to diagnose and flow downhill to the action and is a willing hitter, but his pursuit angles and tackle strength both need upgrading to eliminate missed tackles. His coverage background and ball production could give him an advantage when asked to match up against pass-catching tight ends. Isbell might need to earn his way as an undrafted free agent but he has some elements to work with as a potential practice-squad talent.”