Giants QB Daniel Jones Sends 4-Word Message on Getting Benched

The New York Giants lost in a big way to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 20, with a 28-3 final score. After the game, Giants players and coaches expressed their frustration over the loss, including franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was benched in the fourth quarter of the game, when the Giants were 28-3 and the offense just wasn’t jelling. Jones went 14 of 21 for 99 yards before he left the field and was replaced by backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Daniel Jones Talks Getting Benched

In a postgame interview in the locker room, Jones was asked if it was frustrating getting benched.

“Yeah, it was frustrating,” Jones said. “You want to be out there playing with your teammates and fighting to score points and move the ball. So, yeah, I was frustrated.”

Then, Jones had a four-word comment about being taken out of the game: “But, not my decision.”

Jones then reiterated that it was “frustrating, for sure. You want to be out there playing.”

Head coach Brian Daboll was the one who made the decision to take Jones out. During the interview, Jones was also asked if he talked much with Daboll about what was going to happen before the coach pulled him out. Jones answered that he and Daboll didn’t have “much of a conversation” and that Daboll implied he was “looking for a spark.”