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Giants’ Injury Update on Jaxson Dart is ‘Worse Than Anticipated’: Report

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Giants QB Jaxson Dart
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As the New York Giants were putting together a promising opening drive against the Rams on Monday Night Football, second-year QB Jaxson Dart dropped back for a third-down pass. He delivered a missile over the middle of the field, but got sandwiched between two Rams defenders as he threw the ball, landing awkwardly and clutching his knee.

While we still don’t have clarity on the full nature of Dart’s injury, it is much more serious than was initially expected. Per ESPN NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the MRI revealed Dart’s knee injury to be “worse than anticipated” and he will miss “an extended period of time,” possibly the rest of the season.

Rapoport later added that Dart is “likely” done for the season. As he did in the remainder of the Rams game, Jameis Winston is next man up for the Giants at quarterback.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s Toughness Shows Even Through Serious Knee Injury

Giants QB Jaxson Dart
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants directs his team during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dart leapt in the air to get the pass away on the play he was injured, meaning his leg wasn’t planted when he absorbed all that contact. He walked off the field under his own power and was carted into the locker room after spending some time in the blue medical tent, eventually making his way to the x-ray room.

The Giants initially labeled Dart as “questionable” to return and ESPN Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan revealed that Dart wanted to keep playing on Monday night and check back into the Rams game. With hindsight, holding him out was obviously the smart move for New York.

But that desire to get back out there for his teammates even after suffering a potentially season-ending knee injury speaks to Dart’s toughness and competitive spirit.

Jaxson Dart’s Injury Throws a Major Wrench Into New York Giants’ Season Outlook

Giants QB Jaxson Dart
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants after a pass during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

For the Giants, Dart’s injury goes beyond a major blow to this season. It marks a significant setback in New York’s rebuild overall. Dart had a promising rookie season, but he still had a lot of needed development to undergo. Losing the rest of this season — or at least the bulk of it — sets the Giants back significantly.

Overall, New York’s trajectory still points up. The Giants hired ex-Ravens HC John Harbaugh, a proven winner with a Super Bowl title to his name, this offseason. And he’s not going anyway. The roster is in better shape than it has in some time, though there is still significant work to be done.

At this point, the most important thing for Dart and the Giants is for him to attack his rehab and get back to the best version of himself as soon as possible.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Giants’ Injury Update on Jaxson Dart is ‘Worse Than Anticipated’: Report

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