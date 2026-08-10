Giants’ Offensive Line Loses Key Starter to Injury Before Preseason Opener

Injury concerns are mounting for the New York Giants ahead of their NFL preseason opener.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that center John Michael Schmitz is dealing with a concussion after sustaining a head injury during Friday’s practice.

“He’s dealing with a concussion,” Harbaugh told reporters, via SNY. “He’s working through that process.”

The Giants host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) at MetLife Stadium.

Hudson Performing Well at Center

The Giants had been evaluating Schmitz after the 27-year-old “got his bell rung” during the team’s penultimate practice in West Virginia.

With Lucas Patrick (knee) also out, Bryan Hudson has been handling first-team reps at center. Harbaugh said that Hudson has “risen to the occasion,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Hudson spent most of last season on the Giants’ practice squad. He logged his first three regular-season snaps after being promoted to the active roster in December. He’s also been with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

Schmitz Struggled in 2025

Schmitz started 13 games in 2025 before finishing the season on injured reserve with a finger/hand injury.

The 2023 second-round pick struggled when healthy, receiving poor marks from Pro Football Focus. Schmitz ranked 29th out of 40 eligible centers with a grade of 60.8. More specifically, he graded 22nd in run blocking and 28th in pass blocking.

Altogether, he allowed 14 total pressures and one sack. He was also flagged for four penalties.

A recent separate ranking of the NFL’s top centers placed Schmitz 26th.

“Although Schmitz is viewed as the incumbent for the Giants and not currently in danger of losing his status as the starter, that could change in the coming weeks or months under John Harbaugh’s new regime,” PFF’s Mason Cameron wrote. “Across his three seasons in the NFL, Schmitz has yet to prove he’s worthy of being the entrenched starter, having never surpassed a 62.0 overall PFF grade for a season. Coming into the final year of his contract, Schmitz will have to take a major step forward in 2026 to warrant an extension.”