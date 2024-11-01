Giants ‘Likely’ to Replace Daniel Jones in Blockbuster Quarterback Deal

The New York Giants are 2-6 going into their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 3, and it’s safe to say that nobody in the Giants camp is happy about it. While franchise quarterback Daniel Jones‘ performance hasn’t been terrible the past few games, when you’re losing games, you’re losing games, and the team could choose to move on from Jones during the offseason.

When it comes to offense, the New York Giants have the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL with just six and average the fourth-lowest yards per play at 4.7. So, there’s lots of room for improvement.

One big name that’s getting tossed around in Giants quarterback trade chatter has been winning a lot of games this season.

The New York Giants Need to Start ‘Building Blocks’ for the Future

In Bleacher Report’s scouting report going into Week 9 of the NFL season, writer and expert Matt Holder urges the Giants to sign Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during the offseason.

“At this point, the New York Giants are looking for silver linings or building blocks of the future for the rest of the season,” Holder noted in the feature.

In the feature, Holder says the Giants should sign Darnold in 2025 free agency, noting, “At this rate, New York will likely move on from Daniel Jones in the offseason and look for a new quarterback. While the front office might want to draft someone, it remains to be seen if the club will have a high enough draft pick to get one or the guy it wants. So, the idea of bringing in a relatively young free agent might be an intriguing option.”

He added, “Darnold will be just 28 years old in June and has been playing his best ball so far this season. Plus, it helps that he has experience dealing with the New York media circus and won’t be a wide-eyed 21-year-old this time.”

What Sam Darnold Could Bring to the Giants

So, what could Darnold bring to the Giants? He’s been enjoying a wildly successful 2024 season. He has 1,610 passing yards and has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and the Vikings are 5-2.

Dylan Backer of Empire Sports Media wrote of the Darnold possibility in a November 1 feature, “Ultimately, it is highly unlikely that the Giants make an unprecedented run to the postseason this year given the state of the team with its injury situation along with Jones’ struggles. It is likely that they will move on from Jones after this season and it will be interesting to see if Darnold becomes his replacement next season.”

Nobody knows what the future holds for Darnold, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted in an October 28 story.

“He’s been consistent, and proven to be a good fit for the Vikings’ offense,” he wrote. “As for what that means going forward, Kevin O’Connell has addressed the elephant in the room, and told Darnold to worry about having a good day, a good practice, a good game. After that, they’d all address what would be a very good problem down the line.”