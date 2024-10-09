Giants Could Lose Star Player, NFL Analyst Says

The New York Giants are riding high on their 29-20 upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 6, so they have something to be happy about going into Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, NFL analyst and expert Matt Holder of Bleacher Report is suggesting three NFL teams trade for one of the Giants players who was instrumental in New York’s big win against the Hawks. That guy is New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

The Ravens, Rams and Texans Could Snag Giants Wide Receiver

In an October 7 feature for Bleacher Report about prioritizing every roster’s biggest weaknesses before Week 6, the Holder suggests the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens all look to acquire Stayton.

For the Baltimore Ravens, Holder suggests a trade in the 2024 season, stating that “it would be good for the Ravens to add one more dynamic weapon in the passing game. Darius Slayton is an underrated burner whose deep speed would give the Ravens a dangerous option in their vertical play-action game.” For the Los Angeles Rams, Holder also suggests a trade this season, writing that “the Rams’ receiving corps has been beaten up for the majority of the season. To make matters worse, Demarcus Robinson popped up on this week’s injury report. So, the team should look into acquiring Slayton to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture, as the wideout was ranked seventh overall in B/R’s NFL Trade Block Big Board column.”

As for the Houston Texans, Holder encourages a signing in 2025 free agency. He states that “both Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods are scheduled to be free agents next season. Diggs is going to be expensive, and the Texans have other needs that are going to demand resources. It might be best to let Diggs walk, sign a cheaper free agent and use the cap space to chase solutions at other positions.” He added, “Darius Slayton would be a cost-effective target. His speed makes him an underrated receiver in the league, and he would pair well with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.”

Darius Slayton is ‘Dependable’ and ‘Smart,’ Giants HC Brian Daboll Says

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a much bigger role with the team in Week 4, as he was filling the gap left by Malik Nabers, who was out for the game with a concussion.

Slayton stepped up to the challenge. He started the game with 122 yards on 10 receptions in the 2024 season. In the Giants’ win over the Hawks, Slayton had eight receptions for 122 yards and one important touchdown, including the sixth 100-yard receiving game of his career.

Following the win, Giants head coach Brian Daboll had some shining words to say about Slayton. His glowing statements certainly don’t imply that he would be looking to trade Slayton away.

“We moved Slayton over where Nabers was a bunch, and he was on the other side usually,” Daboll said in a postgame press conference. “He’s very dependable, and he’s smart. He’s a great teammate. He’s always done whatever we’ve asked of him.”