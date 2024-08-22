Giants WR Malik Nabers Has 4-Word Message for His Team

The New York Giants and New York Jets had a joint scrimmage on Wednesday, August 21, and Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had some choice words for his team following their disappointing performance.

The most facepalm-worthy moment of the Giants and Jets scrimmage came when the Giants seemed to halt the Jets’ offense as defensive end Brian Burns tipped and linebacker Bobby Okereke intercepted a pass from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Then, cornerback Dru Phillips was flagged for holding, which nullified the play. Rogers took advantage of the moment, and the Jets scored a touchdown right after that play.

At the end of the game, Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor Taylor and cornerback Sauce Gardner tauntingly called out and waved goodbye to the Giants’ sideline.

When asked about Gardner‘s gesture mocking, Nabers took it in stride. He put it all on the Giants.

“I mean, they can do that,” Nabers said via Giants.com. “They won on the day. Their defense came out here and executed well.”

Nabers then had a four-word message for his team: “We beat ourselves today.”

He added, “So, it’s about really going back into our playbook, going back into trying to be us, trying to find this team that we (are) trying to look for. It’s going back to the preparation.”

During the talk with the press, Nabers also discussed dropping Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ pass during the scrimmage.