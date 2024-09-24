Giants WR Malik Nabers Responds to Cowboys’ ‘Trash Talk’

The New York Giants go up against NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 26, for a much-anticipated “Thursday Night Football” matchup. The Giants picked up their first win on Sunday, September 22, over the Browns, and during the game, rookie wideout Malik Nabers had impressive numbers, with eight receptions on 12 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

So, Nabers is heading into the Cowboys game in good spirits. But, many likely remember when Nabers and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a beef last June, feuding over social media. Ahead of the Cowboys game, Nabers was asked about the beef, and the wideout had a classy response.

Malik Nabers: ‘I Don’t Really Wanna Talk About It Now’

Malik Nabers and Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs had some back and forth on social media over the summer. The two will face off on Thursday. Nabers says he doesn't want to discuss Diggs: "It's game time now." pic.twitter.com/pRComtL21h — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 24, 2024

When asked about the beef, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Nabers played down the feud, stating, “It is what it is. I don’t really wanna talk about it now. It’s game time.” Giants Videos’ X account also shared a video of Nabers responding.

Nabers’ comments echoed what he said in an interview with the New York Post on September 7. When asked if he responds to “trash talk,” Nabers said, “In the game, I really don’t trash talk. It’s a lot going through my mind, but if somebody tells me something, I got to respond and I’m going to respond, but most of the time I really don’t be talking.”

As for the original tiff, back in June, Nabers said he’s most looking forward to playing Diggs out of any other DB in the NFL. Diggs responded with a post on X that said, “Giants been getting belt for some years now,” as well as a repost of the video hyping up the matchup.

.

New York selected Nabers as the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He’s clocked 23 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants’ first three games of the season.

Mike Nabers Talks Daniel Jones

Speaking elsewhere in the New York Post interview, Nabers had some kind words to say about Giants franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

“He’s smart,” he said. “He’s really like a — how should I put this? — he’s a good quarterback to get on page with, because he’s always trying to better himself. He’s a hard worker, I can say that for sure. His work ethic is tremendous.”

He was also asked the oh-so important question of whether or not Jones should have a beard.

“He got to keep it,” Nabers responded. When asked why, Nabers said, “I don’t like when he cuts the beard off. He got to keep the beard. Make him look tougher (laugh).”

When asked what “drives him,” Nabers said, “My mom. Her kids drive her.”

He added, “She woke up early mornings to go to work, late nights, all day, just so we have food on the table, clothes on our back. Never had no questions about it, never took a break from it, she continued to grind. I’m doing the same right now so she don’t have to do it, so I’m going to go out here every day I play the game remember that, all the fight that she did, I’m going to put it on my back.”