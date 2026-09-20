Giants Mourn Legendary GM That Engineered Eli Manning Trade

The New York Giants lost 1 of the most legendary figures in franchise history on Sunday as the team announced the death of former general manager Ernie Accorsi at 84 years old.

Accorsi, a member of the Giants Ring of Honor, worked for the Giants from 1994 to 2006 — 1st as assistant general manager, then as general manager from 1998 to 2006.

“A legendary life,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Sunday morning. “Accorsi was one of the most respected personnel men around the NFL and a great man. Condolences to all of his friends and family.”

“Sad news out of East Rutherford. RIP Ernie Accorsi, who engineered the Giants’ trade for Eli Manning as GM and helped build a two-time Super Bowl roster. A wonderful man. He’ll be missed,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Ernie Accorsi always respected the media because, well, he was one of us. Began his career as a reporter and transitioned into public relations before entering personnel and climbing to GM of the Colts. Never wanted to trade John Elway. Owner Bob Irsay made the move. Years later, he saw greatness in Eli Manning. Did whatever it took to get him and stood by him. A franchise-changing decision.”

Blockbuster Trades Shaped Face of NFL

Accorsi, 84, was at the heart of 2 of the most impactful trades in NFL history.

In the 1983 NFL Draft — perhaps the greatest draft in NFL history — Elway was the consensus No. 1 overall pick but publicly said he would not play for the Baltimore Colts, who owned the No. 1 pick with Accorsi as the general manager.

While Elway was using his baseball career as a bargaining chip — he’d been drafted by the New York Yankees — Accorsi wanted to call his bluff or make another team pay up.

“I covered minor league baseball when I was a sports writer,” Accorsi said. “Elway wasn’t going to give up a chance at the (Football) Hall of Fame to play in Greensboro, North Carolina, which is exactly where he would have been sent (to play in the minors). If we’d been patient we could have signed him.”

Without consulting Accorsi or head coach Frank Kush, Colts owner Robert Irsay traded Elway to the Denver Broncos for 2 1st-round picks — Accorsi resigned after the 1983 season.

Ernie Accorsi’s Role in Eli Manning Trade

Accorsi found himself in essentially the same situation in the 2004 NFL Draft as Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning, the de facto No. 1 overall pick, publicly said he would not play for the San Diego Chargers, who held the No. 1 pick that year.

Accorsi pulled off a deal after the Chargers tried to force Manning’s hand by selecting him No. 1 — leading to an awkward moment at the draft when he had to pose for pics with NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue. The Giants used their 1st-round pick on North Carolina State quarterback Philip Rivers, then sent Rivers to the Chargers along with their 2004 3rd-round pick and 2005 1st-round pick and 5th-round pick to get Manning.

Manning would go on to lead the Giants to 2 Super Bowl wins. According to Schefter, every year on the 1st day of the NFL Draft until Accorsi’s death, Manning would call Accorsi and thank him for making the move.