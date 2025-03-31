Giants Move Down From No. 2 Overall in Recent Mock Draft

The New York Giants combo of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have been given one more season to get the organization moving in the right direction. This means it is imperative, if not outright necessary, that they manage to hit a home run in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They are currently positioned to land an impact player at No. 3 overall, but one recent mock draft sees the Giants moving down the draft board in a shocking trade scenario.

Giants Acquire a Pair of Second-Round Picks by Trading Down Five Spots in the 2025 NFL Draft

We are in the peak of NFL mock draft season with events like the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Pro Days have given NFL beat writers, insiders, scouts, and draft analysts all the intel necessary to construct their mock drafts entering the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

This includes ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who produced a scenario in his recent mock draft scenario that includes an NFL trade for every team — which included the Giants trading out of the No. 3 overall pick to acquire a pair of second-round picks.

Barnwell wrote, “If Ward and Sanders come off the board with the top two picks, the Giants would find themselves in a difficult predicament. The clear top player available would be Abdul Carter, but they have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in starting roles. They could take Travis Hunter, but after drafting wideout Malik Nabers last year and signing Paulson Adebo this offseason, they aren’t crying out for help at either of Hunter’s positions. He’d still be a valuable addition, but New York should be focused on a quarterback of the future and offensive line help.”

The full details of this mock draft scenario sees the Giants receiving the 57th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a 2026 second-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the third overall pick and a future 2026 fifth-rounder.

Barnwell added, “Giants general manager Joe Schoen is trying to add players who can help immediately in light of dismal back-to-back years, but adding a second-round pick in this draft (via the Rams) and a second-rounder in 2026 from a team that has struggled the past few years is a worthwhile risk. That Panthers second-rounder could be valuable if the Giants want to flip it later in this draft for a player who can help them this season.”

If you drop this offer into a trade calculator, it could come out to even value. Yet, one could argue that this head coach and general manager duo may not even be around to utilize the extra second-rounder in 2026 if the Giants have another rough season in 2025.

Who Could the Giants Take at No. 8 Overall?

The scenario of New York missing out on both of the top quarterback prospects would be problematic, but moving to No. 8 overall also ensures they won’t land Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, who are widely considered the other top two prospects in this draft class, either.

In this scenario, the Giants’ attention would likely turn to the offensive line. Prospects like Armand Membou, Kelvin Banks Jr., and Will Campbell could all be options in this spot.

Additionally, an elite running back prospect like Ashton Jeanty could immediately raise the production floor of an offense that has a lack of playmakers outside of Malik Nabers.

In theory, trading down to snag another Day 2 pick could give the Giants a way to address multiple positions of need — but would come at the cost of missing out on an elite prospect in this class.