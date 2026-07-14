Giants John Harbaugh Gives Major Injury Updates on Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo

As the New York Giants continue to wait on Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, signs are pointing toward the young playmakers being back sooner than later. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday during an appearance on The Dominque Foxworth Show that the team anticipates having both Nabers and Skattebo back sometime this summer.

“They’re doing well,” Harbaugh said. “They’re both rehabbing every day, working super hard. I would say they’re on schedule. They’re going well and getting better every day.”

Harbaugh noted that Skattebo is slightly further along because of the nature of his injury.

“Skatt will be ready early on in camp and Malik will be working his way into practice as camp gets started one way or another,” Harbaugh said.

Nabers Has Undergone Multiple Knee Surgeries

While Harbaugh described Nabers as ahead of schedule, he stopped short of offering a definitive timeline for his return. Nabers, who turns 23 later this month, has undergone two surgeries on his right knee since tearing his ACL last September.

At the time, the Giants were reportedly hopeful that Nabers would be ready to return Week 1. Still, it’s possible that Nabers begins on the PUP list as New York eases their star wide receiver back into action.

Following a dominant rookie season, Nabers had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in four games last year.

Skattebo’s Recovery in a ‘Good Place’

Skattebo, 24, suffered an open tibia fracture and right ankle dislocation last October. Despite the gruesome injury, Skattebo was back practicing before the end of spring. There now seems to be optimism that the Giants’ No. 1 running back will be a full participant when New York opens training camp later this month in West Virginia.

“There’s a lot of optimism around both of those guys right now,” Harbaugh said. “I feel really good about their respective paths. I don’t want to make any guarantees, but I think you’ll see a lot of those guys this season. Skatt is further ahead based on the type of injury, but Malik is not far behind. He’s in a good place right now.”

In eight games as a rookie, Skattebo ran for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries while adding 24 catches for 207 yards and two scores.