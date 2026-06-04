Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission on Cut Possibility

After bouncing around the NFL over the last few years, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been given another shot to prove that he still has something left in the tank after signing a minimum deal for a second stint with the New York Giants.

Although it is potentially a feel-good story for Beckham and a possible storybook ending for his playing career, there’s no guarantee that he’ll make the final roster, especially with all the other additions to the team made to the wide receiver position.

Odell Beckham Jr. Opens Up About Potentially Being Cut By Giants

On Wednesday, the one-time Super Bowl champion spoke to the media about returning to the Giants for a second stint and all the challenges that come with this new opportunity in New York.

Beckham is under new illusions that his spot on the roster is set in stone, as there’s a real possibility that he could be cut by the team that drafted him back in 2014, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

“I’m going out on my sword either way,” Beckham said of potentially getting cut by the Giants. “I can live with it.”

Along with bringing in Beckham, the Giants also signed two other veteran wide receivers in Braxton Berrios and, most notably, Juju Smith-Schuster.

All three veteran wideouts are currently on minimum contracts and have no guarantees of making the final roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Odell Beckham Jr. Ready to Mentor Malik Nabers

One of the perks for the Giants that comes with signing Beckham, aside from the feel-good stuff and things coming full circle in New York, is that he’s been through what talented young wideout Malik Nabers is currently going through.

Nabers is working his way back from a torn ACL and has struggled throughout the process, with no concrete timetable for his return to the field. Beckham has been in the same situation while being a highly-touted player at the wide receiver position with a bright future ahead of him.

Beckham can provide some veteran leadership, a mentor for Nabers, and potentially be a force to be reckoned with on the field if he’s able to turn back the clock.

Only time will tell whether Beckham will make the cut, as he has struggled to stay healthy ever since he left the Giants. He did make somewhat of an impact during his short time catching passes from two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, catching 35 passes for 565 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

It’ll be interesting to see which of these veteran wide receivers make the final roster and if Beckham has a chance to resurrect his career where it began. His last stint was forgettable, to say the least, as he played in only nine games with the Miami Dolphins.

Over the course of his NFL career, Beckham has hauled in 575 receptions, 7,987 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in 10 seasons on the professional level.