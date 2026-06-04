Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Real About How He Can Help Malik Nabers

The New York Giants are a talented young team with a potentially bright future, led by up-and-coming stars like Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo under new head coach John Harbaugh.

However, Nabers and Skattebo are working their way back from season-ending injuries sustained during the 2025 NFL season.

With veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back in the fold in New York, he believes he can help Nabers in his rehab and attempt to get back to form as one of the best young wideouts in the game.

Odell Beckham Jr. ‘I Can Be A Great Asset’ for Malik Nabers

On Wednesday, Beckham spoke to the media and was asked about Nabers, and offered his support to help the young wide receiver get back on the field in 2026, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“I think I could be a great asset for him,” Beckham said of Nabers. “Even when I wasn’t here, I was hitting them up. I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s like, I know how they are. I know how they’re going to turn. I’m telling you. And he’s also, he comes from that school. We come from the same place. We want to win that bad.

“Now there’s a way to do everything. And I think just with everybody else, everybody learns from their own ways and mistakes.”

Beckham, who is no stranger to injuries over the course of his NFL career,

“He’s going to make his decisions. And I think when you go through an injury like that it really, for a minute, it hardens you. But then it also, it gives you a lot of experience. It gives you a lot of real knowledge. And you get to learn a lot about yourself. So I think through this process, which has been a tough process, but I think he’s going to come out on the other end better.

“And I can’t wait to see him back on the field. Obviously, we know what kind of player he is. So, however I can help him, anybody else, trust me, I know all the things to do, and I know the things not to do.”

Obviously, the Giants are in a good position with Beckham being able to mentor Nabers, but it’s uncertain when he’ll be able to get back on the gridiron.

Giants Sign Two Other Veteran WRs Along With Odell Beckham Jr.

Along with the Giants bringing back Beckham for a second stint, New York also brought in two other veteran wide receivers. The team signed Juju Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios on minimum deals, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Needless to say, there’s going to be quite the competition at the wide receiver position to make the final roster, with plenty of players with a lot of experience.

It remains to be seen which of these veteran wide receivers make the final cut and whether Beckham will get a chance to contribute to the team that helps make him a star at the beginning of his NFL career.