Giants Pass on QB at No. 3 Overall in Final PFN Mock Draft

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Scheon are less than 48 hours away from either making a pick that will help save their jobs or seal their fate with the franchise entering the upcoming season.

In the final mock of this event cycle, one NFL Draft Analyst has this regime bypassing their need at quarterback to take arguably the best player in this entire prospect pool in an attempt to quickly help this team return to playoff contention in 2025.

Giants Select Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 3 Overall in Recent Mock Draft

This projection from decorated NFL Draft Analyst Ian Cummings from Pro Football Network may not be a contrarian pick, but the selection of Abdul Carter over Shedeur Sanders sends a clear message that the Giants are trying to win in 2025 by choosing to not to select a quarterback with a top 10 selection for a second consecutive season.

Oddly enough, New York has one of the better pass rushes in the league with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux up front — but Cummings sees the opportunity to land an elite edge rushing talent like Carter as simply too valuable to pass up with both Cam Ward and Travis Hunter off the board.

Cummings added, “New York has done its homework on Carter with multiple visits, and Carter’s generational explosive element would be deadly on a line with Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence II. He’s still just one year into his full-time EDGE career. The sky might not even be the limit.”

This is very high praise from Cummings, who has been with Pro Football Network since 2019, for the Penn State product. He makes an interesting point with Carter’s move to a full-time edge still being in its infancy.

Carter’s 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2024 scream to his potential as an impact defender capable of causing chaos in opposing backfields. Adding him to this Giants front could give this team an identity on the defensive side of the football.

Would a dominant pass rush alone be enough to elevate a roster that still has a handful of needs on both sides of the ball? Well, the exceptional play of Burns and Lawrence wasn’t enough to overcome the deficiencies at the quarterback position in 2024. Russell Wilson should be able to stabilize the position, but isn’t exactly a sure thing to improve the offense production enough to end their two-year playoff drought.

Could the Giants Trade Out of the No. 2 Overall Pick?

In a perfect world, the Giants would love to move down and collect more draft picks to address the multitude of needs on the roster. Unfortunately, that is much easier said than done.

Carter is widely considered one of the top two prospects in the draft and could generate a ton of interest from teams if they are open to moving the pick. Teams like the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears are all teams who have a pick in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft who could desperately use the services of Carter.

Ultimately, it would be hard to fault the Giants for taking arguably the best prospect in the entire draft at No. 3 overall — but it remains to be seen if Carter’s potential gamebreaking impact will be enough to improve New York enough in the win column to save Daboll’s job entering 2026.