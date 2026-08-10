Worrying Trend Emerging for Key Giants Defender

As the Giants return to New Jersey for the continuation of NFL training camp, Paulson Adebo’s hold on a starting cornerback job seems tenuous at best.

Adebo was a big disappointment in his first year with the Giants, as a knee injury cost the big-ticket free agent a handful of games.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, former first-round pick Deonte Banks has “moved ahead” of Adebo this summer, putting Adebo’s status in question.

“Adebo has given up far too many completions in camp for a supposed No. 1 corner, and his standing on the depth chart reflects the coaching staff’s dissatisfaction with his play,” Duggan wrote.

Adebo Was Big Disappointment in 2025

A sprained MCL limited Adebo to 12 games last season, just months after signing a three-year, $54 million contract in free agency.

The hope was that Adebo — an emerging star in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints — would lock down the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback spot and help solidify a lackluster secondary. Instead, Adebo graded as one of the worst players at his position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Adebo ranked 74th out of 114 eligible cornerbacks with a grade of 58.4. More specifically, his coverage grade of 57.9 ranked 75th, while his run-defense grade of 56.8 came in at 69th.

Adebo finished with 73 tackles, one interception, and eight passes defended.

Giants Upgraded Secondary in Offseason

The Giants addressed cornerback in both free agency and the draft this offseason. In addition to signing veteran Greg Newsome II to a one-year, $10 million contract, New York selected Tennessee’s Colton Hood in the second round, 37th overall.

Both have provided more competition for Adebo, who raised eyebrows after skipping part of the Giants’ voluntary offseason program in April.

At the time, new head coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t know the reasons for Adebo’s absence.

“It’s his right. It’s his reason,” Harbaugh said. “Whatever his reason is, I’ll be interested to hear it. But it is what it is. It’s OK.”

Cornerback Battles Emerging in Camp

Duggan reported that Newsome and Banks have taken most of the first-team reps in practice.

“Hood doesn’t look ready to be a Day 1 starter,” Duggan added, “which is fine considering the Giants will face the Cowboys’ and Rams’ high-octane passing attacks to start the season.”

Elsewhere, Dru Phillips, the projected starting slot corner, remains sidelined with a knee sprain.

The Giants kick off the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) at home.