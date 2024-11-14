Giants Predicted to Sign ‘Polished’ Quarterback to Replace Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have a bye week, and things are looking rough for the team at this point in the season. The team is 2-8, and more and more NFL analysts and experts are expecting them to part ways with quarterback Daniel Jones during the offseason.

One name is popping up strongly as a recommendation to replace Jones. Two NFL Draft experts think this guy could fit with the Giants’ culture and bring the much-needed boost they need.

Colorado Quarterback Could Be the Giants’ Answer

In Sporting News’ November 14 feature predicting the 2024 NFL Draft outcome, writer Vinnie Iyer has the Giants picking second in the draft and taking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Daniel Jones’ rollercoaster ride with coach Brian Daboll keeps going back down for stretches after limited peaks,” Iyer noted. “Jones’ work and the Giants’ struggles might lead to Daboll not returning, but whoever’s in charge of the offense would lobby to replace Jones with Sanders.”

So, what makes Sanders such a good fit? According to Iyer, “The Colorado star is separating himself from other QBs as the most polished pocket passer, one who can fit right into the Giants’ youth movement vibe with WR Malik Nabers, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., TE Theo Johnson.” That could mean some good chemistry for the Giants, and that’s only a good thing.

Iyer has the Giants taking the first quarterback in the draft, with the Jacksonville Jaguars opting for cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter of Colorado. He also has quarterback Cam Ward of Miami going early in the draft to the Cleveland Browns.

“The Browns need to move on from Deshaun Watson by at least thinking about 2026, and Ward would give them a strong-armed pocket passer who can work well in this system should Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey remain intact as the offensive leaders,” he noted.

Shedeur Sanders is a ‘Tough, Accurate Passer’

Iver isn’t the only one seeing Sanders as a great fit for the New York Giants. Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated also has the Giants picking second and taking Sanders.

“The Giants are averaging only 15.6 points per game and rank bottom 10 in both total and passing offense,” he wrote in the November 13 piece. “Daniel Jones, New York’s $160 million quarterback, entered this season with hopes of proving he’s a capable long-term answer. He’s not. Enter Sanders, a tough, accurate passer who’s able to make throws from multiple platforms.” Specifically, Sanders has completed 72.9% of his passes for 2,882 yards and 24 touchdowns so far this season.

Like Iver, Flick also has the next quarterback to go in the draft being Ward, heading to the Cleveland Browns.

“With or without Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s offense has struggled. It ranks second-worst in the NFL, averaging 274 yards per game, and Watson’s future with the Browns appears firmly up in the air,” he stated. “Ward, who started his college career at Incarnate Word before going to Washington State and, ultimately, Miami, leads college football in both passing yards (3,494) and touchdowns (32) while hitting 66.8% of his passes. He’s an accurate, strong-armed passer who utilizes a variety of arm angles and has exciting upside.”