Giants Finally Given QB Option They Can ‘Fall in Love With’

The New York Giants have been desperately looking for a new quarterback as the 2025 season approaches. They reportedly went hard after quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he quickly re-signed a deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams for at least one more season.

The New York Giants also have their eyes set on Aaron Rodgers, who has been looking at a few teams as of late. But, regardless if Rodgers stays in the New York area and brings his veteran talent to the Giants, the team is better safe than sorry and should be looking at the 2025 NFL draft class very closely.

Now, an unexpected quarterback is rising to the top of the tally of options for the Giants, and it’s something the team could “fall in love with.”

An Unexpected New York Giants Quarterback Pick

In a Wednesday, March 19, feature for Big Blue View, NFL analyst and expert Chris Pflum notes that the Giants are certainly predicted to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. They lost franchise quarterback Daniel Jones last season, who is now with the Colts, and one of the biggest holes in their lineup, if not the biggest, is in the signal-caller position. So, even if they get a veteran player, such as Rogers, they’re smart to get a newbie to train, too.

So far, the Giants have been scouting this year’s top quarterback prospects. While some of the same names pop up on these tallies of best-of quarterbacks in the 2025 class, such as Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Cameron Ward from the University of Miami, there’s a sleeper candidate who could be perfect, especially if Sanders and Ward go before the Giants are able to draft.

He points to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as a possibly great fit for the New York Giants.

“On the surface, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has a number of traits that it would be easy to see the Giants falling in love with,” he states in the piece. Milroe is “intelligent, hard-working, accountable, has elite athletic traits, and a military-grade throwing arm. He’s also the top quarterback furthest away from realizing his potential.”

Pflum adds that Milroe is likely to be “a fascinating player to follow through the process leading up to the draft,” as well as through the first years of his career.

“Milroe has the distinction of having the highest ceiling and lowest floor of any top quarterback prospect,” Pflum adds. “It’s a duality that’s sure to scare anyone with an aversion to risk, while also tantalizing anyone with a propensity to ask ‘what can he do?'”

Some Questions About the Alabama Quarterback

While the Alabama quarterback has shown his physicality and athleticism on tape over the past few years, there’s a danger in bringing him on. He’s kind of an unknown compared to some of the other picks. He’s still developing as a player and likely wouldn’t be able to hit the ground running like Caleb Williams.

For example, during Alabama’s game against Michigan, his last game at Alabama, Milroe had a poor showing, with 16 of 32 passing, 192 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and just 7 yards rushing.

But, sometimes things are worth the risk. So, don’t be surprised if you see Milroe making a new home in New York.