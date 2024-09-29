Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Has 3-Word Message for Frustrated Fans

The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, September 26, and even thought it was a close game at 20-15, fans and Giants players alike are frustrated at the loss. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is now 0-5 against the Cowboys, and the Giants have lost 14 of their past 15 games to Dallas.

Giants franchise quarterback Daniel Jones played better against the Cowboys, but he says he’s frustrated about the loss. Still, Jones has a strong message for fans who are getting restless at the Giants’ record.

Daniel Jones Talks Cowboys Loss and Moving Forward

Speaking with press after Thursday’s game, Jones had a three-word message explaining how he says he feels about the Giants’ team going forward.

“We’re not discouraged,” he said.

The comment came after being asked if he felt “good” about going toe-to-toe with the Cowboys and how the game turned out.

“No, we don’t feel good. We don’t feel good about losing,” he said. “We didn’t do enough to win and we’re frustrated. We’re not discouraged. I think we’re still confident in our team and what we can do, but no, we don’t feel good about losing.”

When asked how frustrating is it for Jones to not be able to get his team into the end zone, the quarterback said it was “very frustrating.”

“We’re expected to score touchdowns and put points on the board,” he said. “And in a game that I felt like we were able to do a lot and move the ball well and execute a lot of stuff well, we didn’t execute the red zone stuff and didn’t punch it in so that’s frustrating.”

Jones was also asked about the fact the team hasn’t been able to score a touchdown at home yet this season.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve got to punch it in. We’ve got to finish drives,” he said. “We did that well last week in Cleveland. We did that well in Washington. I don’t think there’s anything different about this football field. It’s the same size and playing the same game, so we’ve just got to punch it in.”

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Praises Daniel Jones

Jones played notably better on Thursday night, completing 72.5% of his passes, at 29-of-40, for 281 yards. He took one sack and threw one interception, but the interception came during a Hail Mary play.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll had kind words to say about Jones in the same postgame press conference on Thursday.

“Tough game. Competitive game. Comes down there to the end. Missed a couple opportunities to advance the ball or keep drives going. But the quarterback (Daniel Jones) played well and made a lot of good decisions, throws,” he said. “Couldn’t get our run game going, tried a variety of runs. Give them credit, they did a good job of shutting down our run game. So that was huge. The big play to #88 (Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb). But again, competitive game. Give them a lot of credit. Tough one.”