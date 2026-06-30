Analyst Details Most Important Question Facing Giants Ahead of Training Camp

All of the New York Giants‘ offseason work may not matter if Malik Nabers is on the sidelines for any length of time in 2026.

That’s why Giants reporter Charlotte Carroll spelled out Nabers’ availability as the most important question facing the team ahead of next month’s training camp.

Nabers, of course, was injured in the Giants’ Week 4 game last season when he tore his ACL in the first half of their win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

But he sustained a setback earlier in the offseason, and the Giants have only added fringe options like Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney to their wide receiver corps during the offseason.

The Giants will start training camp in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on July 23, and veterans will report July 28. They will start their regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13.

The Giants’ Biggest Question is Malik Nabers

The Giants’ defense can only get better after allowing 26 points per game under dreadful DC Shane Bowen. They had a competent offense in 2025 with Nabers only producing 18 receptions and 271 yards in three-plus games.

They made major upgrades, especially to their O-line, by drafting Francis Mauigoa to play right guard with the 10th overall pick.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose promising rookie season landed him fourth in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, should take another step under a competent coaching staff led by veteran John Harbaugh.

So the 2026 season is looking really promising for Big Blue. It’s certainly the Giants season with the biggest expectations since 2023, and it could be argued they are facing the most scrutiny for a season since after winning Super Bowl XLVI.

Yet, Carroll addressed why the Nabers injury looms over everything.

“It’s impossible to know this right now, but it’s hard to believe that there’s any more pressing question for the Giants,” Carroll wrote for The Athletic, addressing Nabers’ status for the upcoming season. “The Giants have plenty of receivers after adding three big names late this spring, but none bring the juice Nabers provides.”

Giants brass is saying all the right things about the 2024 sixth-overall pick’s status. Yet, Carroll also addressed an unheralded question that is both unanswerable and terrifying for fans.

“Oh, and even if Nabers is ready for Week 1, will he be the same explosive playmaker right away?” Carroll wrote.

The Other Offensive Question the Giants Need to Address

If Nabers is healthy, the rest of the Giants receivers slot in reasonably well behind him.

But who will be the 5-6 players that slot in behind him?

Obviously, the Giants gave guaranteed money to Austin and Mooney, and they still have Darius Slayton on the roster. They traded up to select Malachi Fields in the third round of the draft, so he should be a lock to make the team.

But that leaves nine players vying for two spots, including vets like Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, Xavier Gipson, Ryan Miller and JuJu Smith-Schuster and incumbents Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins.

Carroll wrote earlier this offseason she expects Beckham to make the team, which would be a huge development since he did not play at all in 2025. Plus, the Giants need to keep a punt returner, since Gunner Olszewksi is out for the season.

If the goal is to surround Dart with as many talented playmakers as possible, something Schoen neglected to do last season, then figuring out the receiving corps is a huge part, especially with former slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson now playing for the Tennessee Titans.