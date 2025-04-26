Giants’ Real Reason for Not Drafting Shedeur Sanders Leaked

For many watching the NFL Draft, it’s really a head-scratcher to see star Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remain undrafted going into the third day of the event. The New York Giants were once considered favorites to lap Sanders up, but they don’t seem to want to touch him with a 10-foot pole at this point.

Watching the drama unfold, it makes one wonder just what exactly is going on with Sanders. Regarding Sanders’ journey with the New York Giants, a new report sheds some light on what may have gone wrong.

Report: Why the New York Giants and Shedeur Sanders Didn’t Work

In a new report, former ESPN NFL draft expert and analyst Todd McShay gave some inside information on Sanders and why he likely wasn’t going to be considered for the Giants heading into the draft. McShay opened up on “The McShay Show,” his new podcast with The Ringer, before the first round of the draft.

“Shedeur is not in play with the New York Giants, as far as I’m told,” he said on the show. “Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with (Giants head coach) Brian Daboll in a private visit.”

McShay added, “An install package came in. Preparation wasn’t there for it. Got called out on it (and) didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”

McShay also stated that Sanders had two separate interviews with teams drafting in the top 10 during the Scouting Combine that “did not go well.” He added that those staff personnel thought Sanders “did not care” what they thought of him.

So, the rest is draft history. If what McShay is saying about the meetings is accurate, perhaps it also explains why Sanders is entering the third day of the draft without a home. Does it totally explain why no team picked Sanders in the first two days of the draft? Not completely, but it certainly gives more insight on the ordeal.

Giants Find Quarterback in Jaxson Dart

While the Giants didn’t go for Sanders, they did trade up to bring Jaxson Dart into the fold. After picking Penn State star Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, the Giants traded back into the first round to select the Ole Miss quarterback at No. 25.

“He’s in a really good spot where he can come in and he can sit behind a couple of veteran quarterbacks and learn and doesn’t have to be thrown out there right away,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said regarding the pick, via Big Blue Interactive. “I think from a developmental standpoint and the ability to grow, I think it’s a perfect situation for a young quarterback.”

After being selected, Dart talked about how he already had a good relationship with Daboll following their initial meetings.

“Yeah, so coach would text me a lot,” Dart said, according to ESPN. “And man, I would say like two weeks ago he kind of died off, so I didn’t know what to expect. But no, I felt like – I don’t know. I just had a good feeling about this. I just felt like this was going to work.”