Analyst Praises New York Giants Rookie’s Progress: ‘Looks the Part’

Arvell Reese is quickly showing why he was so coveted coming out of college.

The No. 5 pick in April’s NFL Draft hasn’t looked like a typical rookie to start his Giants career.

“Reese looks the part,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said. “Even on an NFL field, he stands out physically with his size (6-foot-4, 241 pounds), especially at inside linebacker where he’s playing. The Ohio State product impressed with his ability to cover and run with running backs.”

Reese was the second defensive player taken behind Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey to the Jets.

How Has Arvell Reese Impressed the Giants?

Giants coaches aren’t the only ones impressed by Reese. The Ohio State star also caught the eye of teammates, most notably All-Pro pass rusher Brian Burns.

“Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns said he was surprised by (Reese’s coverage abilities) and that he didn’t know it existed. The Giants were also happy with how Reese handled the mental aspect of the spring.”

Despite already having Burns — who ranked second in the NFL with 16.5 sacks last season — Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants added Reese, hoping to rebuild one of the league’s most ferocious defensive lines.

The Giants ranked 28th in total defense last season, allowing an average of 359.5 yards per game. Dennard Wilson is entering his first season as the team’s defensive coordinator after spending the past two seasons in the same role with the Titans.

What Are Others Saying About Arvell Reese?

Dane Brugler of The Athletic lauded Reese as the No. 1 player on his board leading up to the draft.

“Reese has the dynamic talent to play a variety of different linebacker or edge roles at a high level, although his ceiling as a pass rusher is his most valuable asset,” Brugler wrote. “It is hard to find versatile defenders with his caliber of explosive tools.”

Reese was a consensus All-American at Ohio State, recording 69 tackles (34 solo), 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a junior.