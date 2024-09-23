Giants Starter Reveals 2-Word Team Motto That Sparked Week 3 Win

The New York Giants won their first game of the season on Sunday, September 22, against the Cleveland Browns, with a 21-15 final score. The win comes as a relief after a 0-2 start to the season. As it turns out, the New York Giants have a brand new motto after the difficult start to their season, although it’s not a kid-friendly one.

Safety Jason Pinnock Dishes on New York Giants’ Motto: Report

Following the win, New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock was asked about the team’s attitude after their 0-2 start to the season and going into Week 3.

He replied that their attitude was “[expletive] it!” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Use your imagination to fill in the blanks or check out Duggan’s post. Duggan added, “Might be tough to get that on a t-shirt.”

Whether or not everybody on the team was cool with that motto, the attitude of the team after the win was glowing during their postgame press conference.

During the press conference, Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke about the time and effort that went into preparing for this win.

Brian Daboll: The Giants’ ‘Give Everything They Got’

“The way our guys worked, their commitment, their practice, habits, their study habits, it’s not always going to lead to a win,” he said. “Love it to, but I know every week, they go in and they give everything they got. They work hard in the classroom. They work hard on the practice field. The coaches are together. There’s chemistry. They work their tails off. Unfortunately, sometimes you don’t get the results you want, so it’s good to get the results for this one game. There’s a lot to clean up on, and we’ve got a short week to do it against, you know, a great team.”

Daboll also talked up the Giants’ game plan going into Week 3.

“You know, each week we go into the staff, Monday and Tuesday, we think this is what needs to be done,” he said. “Played a little bit more man than we probably have in the past, the first couple games. It could change each week.”

Elsewhere, he added regarding the coaching staff, “They work. They exhaust all their resources. They spent a lot of time together. They’re committed to one another, and they they come up with the plan that we think is best for our football team, and sometimes you have to adjust to that. It’s not working the best. Sometimes it’s working good. That’s why you spend all those hours there to work. But, again, it’s one game, but certainly beats the alternative of the result we’ve had the past two weeks. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m proud of the players and coaches.”

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid game, refusing to turn over the ball at any point and averaging 0.13 EPA per dropback.

In the presser, Jones said, “I thought we had a good game plan going in. It’s a good defense: aggressive, fast. Pass rush, certainly something we had a plan for, and, you know, you need to prepare for, so a lot of respect to this defense. I thought we had a good plan and, for the most part, I thought we executed it well.”