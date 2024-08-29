Giants ‘Potentially’ Bringing on Seahawks 2024 Draft Pick

The New York Giants have put together their initial 53-man roster and practice squad, but not all is said and done. With some spots on the Giants’ practice squad remaining, waived rookie cornerback D.J. James from the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled to visit with the Giants to “potentially” join their practice squad, ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports.

D.J. James to the Giants?

I think James could end up back on Seattle's practice squad at a later date, though the Giants and other teams are interested. I'm told he's set to head to New York to meet with them about potentially joining their PS. https://t.co/CbWTRH3Qii — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 28, 2024

The Giants have room for two more practice squad players, according to Giants.com. They signed 16 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, but they received an international exemption for kicker Jude McAtamney, who is a native of Ireland, so he doesn’t count towards the practice squad limit of 16 players. Safety Gervarrius Owens, who was waived, “is a candidate to fill one of the spots,” per Giants.com.

The Seahawks waived James on Tuesday, August 27. He was the sole player from the Hawks’ 2024 draft class to not make it onto the 53-man roster or practice squad. The Seahawks still have two open spots on the practice squad, but one is expected to be filled by “2022 fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith, while the other slot is presumably for a third quarterback,” according to Mookie Alexander at FieldGulls.com. If that’s the case, James will have to find a new home.

If James, a sixth-round pick, doesn’t sign with the Seahawks’ practice squad or 53-man roster, he’ll be the highest Hawks rookie to not be a part of the team for Week 1 of the regular season since defensive end Obam Gwacham in 2015, according Alexander.

D.J. James’ Draft History

The Seahawks selected James on Saturday, April 27, on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the second of two Auburn cornerbacks that Seattle picked and was selected as pick No. 192 of the sixth round, 56 selections after teammate Nehemiah Pritchett was picked, according to Seahawks.com.

“It means a lot just knowing I’m going in there with someone I just played college football with,” James said at the time, via Seahawks.com. “It means a lot, especially because he also plays the same position as me.”

James started his college football journey at Oregon and was there three seasons. During the 2021 season, he started in 11 games and made 46 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. Then, James transferred to Auburn for his last two seasons in college football.

During his time at Auburn, James started 22 of 24 games played. He also clocked 75 tackles and three interceptions over the two seasons.

When drafted by Seattle, James said he would be a versatile player.

“Going into the NFL, I’m ready to play whatever position they need me to play,” he said. “If that’s nickel, if that’s outside corner, I can play them both. If they want me to play on special teams, I can do that too.”

The New York Giants’ first regular season game is September 8 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.