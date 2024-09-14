Giants Star Projected to ‘Bounce Back’ After ‘Poor Opening Performance’

The New York Giants had a rough home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, and while a lot of attention was put on quarterback Daniel Jones for his two interceptions and pick-six, another Giants player was also off his game. In a Bleacher Report article published Friday, September 13, NFL writer and expert Kristopher Knox says that pass-rusher Brian Burns‘ debut with the Giants was less than stellar, but the good news is that Knox predicts Burns will rebound this weekend.

Brian Burns Has an ‘Excellent Chance to Record His First Sack’ Against Commanders

In Knox’s article, titled “8 NFL Players Likely to Rebound from Poor Opening Performances in Week 2,” he assures NFL fans that “it’s too soon to panic over some of the stumbles we saw in Week 1.” He also says certain players, including Burns, “are primed to bounce back as early as this week due to their matchups and projected roles.”

When it comes to Burns, Knox notes that he’s the NFL’s third-highest-paid edge-rusher when it comes to annual compensation, only trailing Nick Bosa and Josh Hines-Allen. The New York Giants obtained Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler, from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a fifth-round pick swap. The Giants then signed Burns to a five-year, $141 million contract extension.

“Naturally, fireworks were expected from Burns in his Giants debut, but the 26-year-old didn’t deliver them,” Knox stated. “He logged four solo stops but no sacks and was credited with just a single quarterback pressure. Of course, New York’s pass rush never really got a chance to go into attack mode. The Minnesota Vikings had a two-score lead by the second quarter, the Giants’ secondary provided little resistance, and the Giants offense gained very little traction.”