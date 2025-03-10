Hi, Subscriber

Giants’ Latest Move is Stealing Away a Seahawks Player

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
The New York Giants are making moves as free agency kicks off, and the latest is stealing away a Seattle Seahawks player.

The New York Giants are in the heat of free agency, and they’ve got a lot of work ahead of them. Of course, the big question mark is who they’ll bring on to serve as franchise quarterback with Daniel Jones gone.

In the meantime, the Giants are shaping the team that will be around that mystery quarterback, and then added some depth to the defensive roster on Monday, March 10.

New York Giants Add Key Player

The New York Giants filled a hole in their defense on Monday with the signing of veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to a reported two-deal, $10 million deal, according to NFL analyst and expert Mike Garafolo.

“Veteran DT Roy Robertson-Harris to the #Giants. Two-year, $10 million deal, sources tell The Insiders,” Garafolo stated on X. “Released by Seattle last week, now headed to East Rutherford.”

Robertson-Harris is 6-5 and 290 pounds. He started his NFL career in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, and he stayed with them for four seasons. In 2021, he was traded to the Jaguars, and then, he was traded again to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round pick in February 2023.

Robertson-Harris has appeared in 11 games with Seattle, and in those matchups, he has recorded 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. Seattle released him on March 4, so it didn’t take long for him to find a new home.

As for playoff appearances, Robertson-Harris has some experience there, too. The 31-year-old tackle has appeared in three playoff games, two of them starts, and recorded one sack, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Looking at Robertson-Harris’ total career, he has played in 117 games, counting 62 starts, and has 211 career tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 67 quarterback hits, 14 pass breakups and 19 sacks. He’ll add some much-needed depth to the teams’ defensive line, along with the expectation that Giants will also fill those gaps during the 2025 draft.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post states that adding Robertson-Harris adds “crucial depth” to the team.

Giants Add a Player Who ‘Wanted the New York Market’

This is the second player for the defense that the Giants have added on the inaugural day they were allowed to negotiate with free agents. They also agreed to sign cornerback Paulson Adebo off the New Orleans Saints with a three-year deal worth an upwards of $54 million.

Adebo really wanted to come to New York, according to a new report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. The insider explained why Adebo was released from the Saints and took the New York gig, stating (per the USA Today Network‘s Saints Wire), “This is gonna be one of the bigger cornerback deals you’re going to see in free agency. … He wanted the New York market.”

Dylan Sanders of the USA Today Network’s Saints Wire added, “It’s clear that Adebo feels like he can get more money out of being in New York than he did out of being in one of the league’s smaller market teams.”

It’s all leading up to the quarterback announcement, with Ed Valentine of Big Blue View stating in a March 10 feature, “With the quarterback carousel still spinning, there is still no telling which veteran will land with the Giants.”

