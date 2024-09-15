Giants Could ‘Thrive’ With Trade Idea That Replaces Quarterback Daniel Jones

The New York Giants fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, in a rough 28-6 loss. Giants franchise quarterback Daniel Jones had a particularly difficult showing. The 27-year-old was 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions and had a pick-six against the Vikings. Now, one NFL analyst believes that a Giants trade idea could bring a $180 million quarterback to New York and help the team “thrive” and even bring them “back to the Super Bowl.”

‘Guys Like Jalin Hyatt and Malik Nabers’ Could Thrive With Kirk Cousins

In a September 11 feature for The Wright Way Network, NFL writer and expert Liam Walters makes the bold prediction that “the Atlanta Falcons will trade Kirk Cousins to the New York Giants.”

During Cousins’ opening game with the Falcons, he was 16-of-26 passing for 155 yards, which is the second-fewest in a season opener in his NFL career, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Falcons inked Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180-million contract in March of this year.

“Kirk Cousins was below average in his debut for the Atlanta Falcons,” Walters stated. “Coming off a torn Achilles midway through last year’s season, Cousins looked like he was 50-years-old moving in the pocket on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will take time for Cousins to get 100% healthy, as it wasn’t a shock to anyone who watched the game that he had not recovered from his injury. With that being said, if Cousins continues to struggle throughout the first couple of games of this season, we could see a change in the Atlanta quarterback room.”

As for the Giants, Walters writes that he believes “the Daniel Jones days in New York are just about up.”

“After an abysmal performance this week against the Vikings, I am sure New York fans have given up on him,” Walters stated. “The Giants might have to just bite the bullet and cut Daniel Jones after this season, because they won’t get much of a trade offer. This opens up more cap space to sign Kirk Cousins and make the Giants contenders again.”

He added that Cousins could “be greeted with open arms in New York, someone who can lead the Giants back to the Super Bowl.”

Elsewhere, Walters said that “guys like Jalin Hyatt and Malik Nabers would thrive with a guy like Kirk throwing them the ball.”

He concluded that it “goes without question that a 100% healthy Kirk Cousins is considerably better than Daniel Jones and will be able to do wonderful things for the Giant faithful.”

Raheem Morris Says ‘Kirk is Healthy’

Following the Falcons’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday, September 8, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris said, via the Falcons’ official website, that he feels like “Kirk is healthy” and has “been healthy since he’s been here, since he’s been back.”

Morris said some of Cousins’ issues could be due to “some rust” from being out for so long.

“Everything is going to be situational to the game plan for who you’re playing against,” Morris added. “When you go out and you put those guys in what we do and how we want to play and try to put those guys in good positions to get those guys blocked, the aliens the Pittsburgh Steelers have, you gotta try to figure those things out.”