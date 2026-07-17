Former Giants Fan Favorite Tommy DeVito Makes Major Personal Announcement

Former New York Giants fan favorite Tommy Devito is staying busy this summer.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito and girlfriend Michayla Anja got engaged on Wednesday. The couple announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post Thursday night.

A photo of the proposal showed DeVito, 27, dressed in a white shirt, beige pants, and Nikes while kneeling before Anja, who was in an elegant white dress.

The caption included a heart emoji and the date of the proposal.

DeVito and Anja Met in 2024

DeVito popped the question at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., People reported. Afterward, the couple dined at a popular local steakhouse, Daniel’s.

The engagement comes almost two years after the couple met, when DeVito was playing for the Giants.

DeVito and Anja have kept their relationship quiet for a while, outside of a few intimate snaps on social media. In October, Anja shared a photo of herself attending a New England Patriots game from a suite at Gillette Stadium.

Anja was also seen at Super Bowl LX in February, sporting a custom jacket featuring the Patriots’ logo and DeVito’s name. She showcased the trip on TikTok, writing “Super Bowl ready,” along with a heart emoji and a few hashtags.

DeVito Was a Feel-Good Story for the Giants

DeVito, a Don Bosco Prep alum and Livingston, N.J., native, endeared himself to Giants fans in 2023 when he took over as starting quarterback following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

He became a feel-good story in an otherwise forgettable season for New York, going 3-3 as a starter with 1,101 passing yards and eight touchdown passes compared to only three interceptions. His inspired play and Italian heritage earned him the nickname “Tommy Cutlets.”

DeVito made another two starts in 2024, going 0-2 while completing 31 of 44 passes for 244 yards.

After the Giants released him last summer, DeVito was picked up by the Patriots. DeVito didn’t play during their run to the Super Bowl, but the Patriots saw enough to want to keep him in the organization. This offseason, he signed a two-year, $7.4 million extension that included $2 million guaranteed.

“That was cool and fun, but that’s a Jersey, New York thing, if you will,” DeVito said, via the New York Post, during Super Bowl week. “That’s going to be tied to that. Mainly because I’m from there. That was one of my most special teams in my life — and I love it every time I go back — but this is a different version of myself, and I’m happy with that.”