Giants Trade Pitch Has Unexpected Quarterback Going to New York

Following Daniel Jones‘ disappointing performance during the New York Giants‘ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, it’s not surprising that quarterback ideas are being thrown at the Giants. Jones was 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions and also had a pick-six, so it was a difficult day for him on the field. One NFL expert has a trade idea for the Giants that would send a former first-round quarterback to New York.

Zach Wilson of the Denver Broncos Could Be a Fit for the Giants

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has a September 11 feature out naming his “2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2.” In the story’s introduction, he notes that even though “it’s way too early in the season to know which teams will be sellers at the November 5 trade deadline, we can make a few educated guesses.” He also calls out the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, saying that based on Week 1, they “already look like two teams that could be vying for next year’s No. 1 overall pick.”

For the Giants, Knox suggests a trade to get quarterback Zach Wilson of the Denver Broncos on the roster.

The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in 2021 hoping they’d found a franchise quarterback, but they traded him to the Denver Broncos in April of this year. Over his three years with the Jets, Wilson played in 34 games and held an 11-21 record as a starter. Wilson also had more interceptions (25) than touchdown passes (23) and completed just 57% of his passes, finishing 35th out of 36 qualified passers in QBR (33.6).

“Wilson, another first-round disappointment from the 2021 draft class, is behind both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham on the Denver Broncos depth chart,” Knox noted in the piece. “While Nix didn’t exactly have a stellar NFL debut, Wilson could be viewed as an expendable trade chip.”

Knox named the Giants as a possibly good landing spot for Wilson, saying that the player “had some impressive moments during the preseason that could stir up trade interest.”

Knox said the Giants might “want to consider their quarterback options after another disastrous performance by Daniel Jones (22-of-42, 186 yards, 2 INTs). New York has an experienced backup in Drew Lock, but it needs to start considering its long-term options.” Also, if the Giants release Jones with a post-June 1 designation next offseason, they could save $30.5 million in 2025 cap space, Knox noted.

Knox also named the Green Bay Packers as possible home for Wilson.

Darius Slayton Trade Idea

In the same feature, Knox suggests the Giants trade Slayton, who he says is “stuck behind a younger group of receivers and may not fill a significant role in 2024.”

“The Giants barely looked competitive during their 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. They could quickly reach a point where they’re clearly playing for next year,” he stated. “Slayton, who topped 700 receiving yards in four of his five seasons, could be an attractive in-season trade chip.”

Knox thinks Slayton could be a good fit for the Los Angeles Rams or Pittsburgh Steelers.