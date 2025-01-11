Giants Could Get Into Trouble With Quarterback Pick

The New York Giants just wrapped up a difficult season with a record of 3-14, which put them in last place in the NFC East. This wasn’t the kind of season that any Giants fan wanted to see, and now, it’s up to the team to put together the right kind of roster and coaching staff to make sure next season is better.

Now, one of the quarterbacks who’s deemed a favorite for the Giants to scoop up during the 2015 NFL draft is getting some harsh criticism from NFL experts and analysts. So, the Giants might want to think twice before they put all of their eggs into one basket with this player.

College Quarterback Favorite is ‘More of a Dropback Quarterback’

The 2025 NFL Draft class isn’t packed with a lot of great quarterbacks, but a few stand out. When those in the NFL talk about the available quarterbacks for the upcoming draft, two names usually stand out: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.

In a January 10 feature for ESPN, senior college sports insider Pete Thamel notes that both Sanders and Ward “have separated themselves from the rest of the class.”

So, let’s do some digging. In October 2023, ESPN conducted a poll asking 20 scouts and executives to name their top quarterback for the 2025 NFL draft. Then, in January, they followed up that poll with a January questionnaire, asking the same scouts and executives to name their top quarterback for the upcoming draft.

In the January poll, Sanders received 11 votes and Ward received nine. While that puts Sanders on top, it’s much different from the poll results in October, in which Sanders got 9 votes, Georgia’s Carson Beck got 5, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe received 4 and Ward and Texas’ Quinn Ewers received one.

Even coming in on top, Sanders got some criticism in the report.

“Sanders isn’t a plus athlete in the minds of scouts, as he is more of a dropback quarterback who isn’t a good enough athlete for called running plays,” Thamel noted in the article. Those are tough words.

“This is one of the weakest classes,” a veteran scout told ESPN for the feature, regarding quarterback options.

In the January 6 2025 NFL Mock Draft from PPF, the Giants are predicted to pick Sanders as the No. 3 selection.

‘He Hardly Seems Like a Match for the Giants’

Dan Benton of USA Today’s Giants Wire also has some difficult words for Sanders and explains why he doesn’t think the quarterback is the best fit for New York.

“Even if Sanders had dominating arm strength, he hardly seems like a match for the Giants, who need quarterbacks capable of escaping the pressure and taking off down the field,” Benton said in a January 11 feature. “Their offensive line isn’t strong enough to sustain pocket passing.”

He added that “it’s ironic that the regime of Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are now essentially in a position to pick their own rookie quarterback and there just aren’t any worth taking at No. 3 overall.”

Giants president John Mara told reporters on Monday, January 5, that finding a franchise quarterback is “obviously the number one issue for us going into this offseason.” They’re also keeping their options open, so the Giants could trade for a veteran quarterback, bring on Sanders or Ward or do both.