Giants Get Troubling News as Offseason Continues

The NFL officially unveiled its 2025 season schedule last week, after what seemed like an endless string of teasing, and now, we know all the ins-and-outs of the New York Giants‘ upcoming schedule. The bad news is that the Giants have the most difficult schedule in the NFL, according to the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. That’s despite the team being tied for the worst record in the NFL in 2024.

But, chin up. It’s a new season, and it’s a new team.

Now, two high-profile NFL experts are giving their predictions on how the Giants will do with that tough schedule this season.

A Tough First Four Games of the Season

In a Fox Sports feature published on May 14, a team of NFL analysts and experts give their predictions for each NFL team’s record for the 2025 season. In the feature, they state, “While a lot is bound to change from mid-May to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4, our experts broke down every team’s schedule, predicting final records and offering insight and analysis.”

In the story, Ralph Vacchiano gives the Giants a 6-11 prediction. Sure, that isn’t good, but it beats last year, which was 3-14.

“The good news is the Giants should be a better team than last year,” he writes. “The bad news? They’ve got the toughest strength-of-schedule in the league, at least based on last year’s records. Even worse, it’s toughest at the start.”

Because of how the team’s first four games land, Vacchiano states that, “It’ll be tough for them to avoid an 0-4 start. Given how tough their division is, plus a home slate that includes six playoff teams and then the 49ers and Cowboys, the Giants are going to really earn everything in a must-win year for their GM and coach.”

A More Dismal Prediction

In a May 14 piece for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton presents his win-loss predictions for every team in the NFL for 2025. “Before you argue against the new projected division winners and playoff teams, remember that at least four new clubs have made the postseason every year since the league added a 17th game in 2021,” he says in the feature. “These predictions aren’t a copy-and-paste job from the 2024 standings; they’re a full assessment of what’s to come after an offseason of coaching hirings and roster moves.”

For the Giants, it’s a 4-13. Ouch.

“In 2024, the New York Giants fielded an unwatchable offense with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito under center,” he states in the piece. “Russell Wilson is 36 years old, though he still throws an accurate moon ball, and he’ll connect with Malik Nabers on a number of those passes this year.”

He adds that Wilson will serve as “a bridge-gap quarterback” and “keep the offense steady, but later adds that “Wilson has played for a different team in each of the previous three years.”

Moton also points out the tough schedule, stating that “outside their division, they’ll host the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. Big Blue will see minimal improvement in another down year.”