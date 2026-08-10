Giants Get Good Injury News on $45 Million Edge Rusher

The New York Giants have had a relatively injury-free training camp to this point and kept 1 step ahead of the bad juju on Monday when they got positive injury news from head coach John Harbaugh on edge rusher and 2025 No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.

Carter missed Monday’s practice with a hand injury.

“Harbaugh said it’s a hand/finger injury for Carter … ‘He’s fine,’ Harbaugh said,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Could be back in practice tomorrow.”

“Abdul Carter has a hand injury,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Nothing John Harbaugh seems overly concerned about.”

Carter is in the 2nd season of his 4-year, $45.2 million rookie contract.

Abdul Carter Coming Off Disastrous Rookie Season

rookie season, and what few there were seemed vastly outweighed by the negative impression he left on the organization and its fans.

Twice, as a rookie, Carter was benched for off-field issues.

The Giants benched Carter for the opening series after he slept through a walk-through practice before a Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, then he was benched for the entire 1st quarter of a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots after he missed a team meeting.

NorthJersey.com Giants reporter Art Stapleton singled out Carter and his Year 2 expectations as 1 of the major storylines for the franchise in 2026, with a lean toward the 6-foot-4, 252-pound former Penn State star growing up a little bit.

Carter entered his rookie season as the odds-on favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year but ended up 5th in the voting.

“It takes time for the mind and the body to come together at this level, and for Carter, there were well-publicized and highly criticized growing pains that served as warning shots regarding his development last year,” Stapleton wrote. ” … Now he enters Year 2 with a first-year resume that remains underappreciated in some circles despite those gifts that scream breakout entering this season.”