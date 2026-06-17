Giants Announce Official Dates, Times of West Virginia-Based Training Camp

The New York Giants are officially heading southwest for summer vacati– er, training camp.

The Giants announced their open training-camp dates at The Greenbriar in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia from July 30-Aug. 7.

The Giants are moving to West Virginia due to the World Cup final, which is being held at MetLife Stadium adjacent to their facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants will have six practices open to the public in White Sulpher Springs, with no tickets required.

The 2026 Giants Training Camp Will be at the Greenbrier in West Virginia

The World Cup final is going to be at MetLife Stadium on July 19 — the biggest sporting event ever to take place in New Jersey.

So the subsequent weeks will undoubtedly be changing over branding and getting the Meadowlands ready for the preseason — and Giants season opener Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

So Harbaugh is taking his team out of Greater New York and into the Green Acres.

The Giants will hold open practices for fans at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday-Friday in consecutive weeks. The first week is July 30-Aug. 1, and the second week will be from Aug. 7-9 before they return back to New Jersey for the rest of the preseason.

No tickets are required for the open practices, and the team will have a merch tent and family-friendly events like post-practice autograph sessions featuring Giants players.

There is no public parking at The Greenbrier, but the Giants will run shuttle buses from an off-site location. However, Giants season-ticket holders will be given complimentary parking passes, and fans will be allowed to purchase parking starting July 8.

The Giants will end their first weekend in West Virginia by celebrating the NFL’s Back Together Weekend, with team alumni Shaun O’Hara and Carl Banks on Aug. 1. Fans will also receive a special giveaway.

After the second weekend, the Giants will head back north then have a full week of practice ahead of Harbaugh’s first preseason game as Giants coach against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 15.

The Giants Have Moved Training Camp Around Before

Fans of a certain age will remember when the Giants held training camp upstate in the New York capital of Albany. The Giants held their camp at SUNY-Albany from 1996-10 and 2012 before moving full time to East Rutherford.

But the Giants training camp has been in remote corners of the northeast before. They held it for two seasons at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont from 1959-60. T

hey started their season at Fairfield University in Connecticut throughout the 1960s. They moved training camp to Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey in the early 1970s — remote, when you consider the Giants still played home games at Yankee Stadium at the time.

So The Greenbrier may be a one-off. But if the Giants have a successful season, they may end up back there. The Cowboys have trained in Oxnard, California for years, and it’s not uncommon for teams to move their early-season practices around to appeal to fans.