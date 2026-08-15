Huge Injury Scare for Giants QB Jaxson Dart in Preseason Opener

The scary moment for the New York Giants in Saturday’s preseason opener came when starting quarterback Jaxson Dart got absolutely destroyed on a sack by Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward in the 1st quarter.

Ward, with about a 10-yard head start on a blitz, put Dart on the turf at MetLife Stadium, and the 2025 1st-round pick stayed there, writhing in pain, until he was taken to the medical tent and evaluated.

“Alert: Giants QB Jaxson Dart headed to the blue medical tent after getting laid out by Vikings S Jay Ward on this sack,” NFL reporter Josina Anderson wrote on her official X account.

The play came on the final play of the 1st quarter. Jameis Winston replaced Dart to start the 2nd quarter

“Vikings safety Jay Ward just got clean shot at Jaxson Dart as Tyrone Tracy took a false step to the outside in pass pro, and Ward drilled Dart with a helmet to the chest for a sack,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “That was the last play of the first quarter. Dart is heading to the medical tent, Jameis at QB.”

“Jay Ward just LEVELED Jaxson Dart, my goodness,” Vikings reporter Will Ragatz wrote on his official X account.

“Jay Ward just killed Jaxson Dart on live television oh my god,” Vikings fan Cam wrote on his official X account.

Guess Who’s Back: Dart Returns to Throw TD Pass

In a testament to … something … Dart returned after he was medically cleared and threw a beautiful, 15-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-4, 218-pound rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields.

“Such a Jaxson Dart play,” Giants podcaster Nick Falato wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Dart leaves the medical tent, play breaks down, he extends, and finds rookie Malachi Fields for a tuddy. Elite job by Fields to work upfield after the drag and find space in the back of the EZ.”

“Jaxson Dart leaves the game after a big hit, returns and finds his big rookie target Malachi Fields,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account.

Dart finished 3-of-4 passing for 26 yards and 1 touchdown while taking 2 sacks.

Malachi Fields Could Be Elite Target for Giants

The Giants drafted Fields in the 3rd round (No. 74 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame and signed him to a 4-year, $7.19 million contract.

“The Giants got their weapon for quarterback Jaxson Dart by trading back into the third round,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote in April. “It cost them picks 105 (Round 4) and 145 (Round 5) in this year’s draft and a 2027 fourth-round pick to get Fields. What they get with Fields (6-4, 218) is a big, physical receiver. That is what the Giants were looking for to complement Malik Nabers and vertical deep threats Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney. He’s the ‘different body type,’ general manager Joe Schoen described. He referred to him as their power forward on the basketball roster.”

Fields’ draft stock took a huge dip when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Over his final 3 college seasons — 2 at Virginia and 1 at Notre Dame — Fields had 152 receptions for 2,249 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.