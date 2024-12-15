Giants Used Surprise Player to Simulate Lamar Jackson

The New York Giants have prepared for Lamar Jackson in an unusual way.

Dealing with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is the unenviable task facing a banged-up New York Giants defense in Week 15. Big Blue chose a surprising player to try and simulate Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jackson before the game at MetLife Stadium, kicker returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The wide receiver and special teams ace “served as this week’s scout-team QB in an attempt to mimic Jackson’s unique dual-threat abilities,” according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

It was a tough assignment and Smith-Marsette admitted, “The weather was pretty tough up here the last couple days. But indoors, I’m a god,” Smith-Marsette boasted of his passing ability with a sarcastic grin. “I’m just like Lamar. You might as well call me L.J.”

As Leonard pointed out, “That was a joke, obviously. Jackson is revered. There is no one like him. The Giants know what they’re up against Sunday.”

The last line is telling because it speaks to the daunting prospect of a 2-11 Giants team facing arguably the most dynamic playmaker in the league at football’s most important position.

It doesn’t help the Giants have hardly fared well against similar multi-faceted signal-callers this season.

Lamar Jackson Should Have Giants Worried

Containing Jackson is an uphill struggle for most teams, but the Giants should be downright worried about No. 8 this week. New York’s defense is ranked 16th in points and yards, per Pro Football Reference, but has struggled to generate consistent pressure on the pocket.

The Giants have just 38 sacks to their credit. Edge-rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux each got to the quarterback against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, snapping a streak of three games out of four without a sack for the defense.

One of those games came against NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 9. Daniels has rightly earned comparison to Jackson as a running QB who can beat defenses on the ground and through the air.

The Giants couldn’t get near Daniels Sunday, November 3 and he picked them apart for 244 total yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Stopping Jackson from doing the same won’t be easy.

Not when Leonard confirmed nose tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, middle linebacker Bobby Okereke and rookie cornerback Andru Phillips are out. Not when promising first-year safety Tyler Nubin has landed on injured reserve.

With All-Pro nose guard Dexter Lawrence II already on the shelf, the Giants lack the personnel to keep Jackson in the pocket and prevent plays like this throw on the run to Zay Flowers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

This kind of escapability is why Smith-Marsette was a good choice to try and replicate what Jackson can do on the move.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Gave Giants Valuable Education

As a returner, Smith-Marsette possesses the type of elusiveness and acceleration Jackson often uses to thwart pressure. The wideout showcased those skills during what proved to be an ill-fated punt return against the Saints, nullified by penalty, highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Chasing Smith-Marsette around the practice field all week is adequate preparation for Jackson, but no more. The deeper issue for the Giants is that corralling Jackson is not their only challenge.

Jackson is excelling this season in part because two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry is also dominating out of the backfield. Henry can work over a weak Giants run defense allowing 4.9 yards per carry, provided the Ravens continue to use him heavily.

Stopping Henry will be tough, but the Giants focus will primarily remain on keeping Jackson under wraps. Cutting off his running lanes with an effort led by edge defenders like Burns and Thibodeaux should be the emphasis.