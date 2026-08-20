Giants Give Injury Update on $31 Million 1st-Round Pick

The New York Giants have had a relatively injury-free training camp with their starters — they don’t need a setback this late in the game.

They survived 1 serious injury scare on Thursday when 2026 1st-round pick (No. 10 overall) and starting offensive guard Francis Mauigoa was forced to leave practice surrounded by training staff after removing his helmet and shoulder pads.

There was some confusion about exactly what happened to Mauigoa, 6-foot-6 and 329 pounds, as the Giants were engaged in a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins before Saturday’s preseason game between the 2 teams.

“Rookie first-round pick Francis Mauigoa left practice in Miami,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “It’s not believed to be serious. A heat-related issue. Humidity is off the charts in South Florida.”

“John Harbaugh says Mauigoa got a stinger but doesn’t seem serious,” The Athletic’s Francis Carroll wrote on X.

Francis Mauigoa’s Quick Rise to NFL Prospect

Mauigoa only played 3 seasons at Miami and dominated from start to finish. In 2023, as a freshman, he was named to the All-ACC Team and Freshman All-American. He repeated as All-ACC in 2024 and 2025, as well as being named Consensus All-American.

“Francis Mauigoa is a densely-built, stout presence with very good play strength and square power to anchor and create movement on day one in the NFL,” Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn wrote in October 2025. “His adequate range in pass protection signals a classic quality collegiate tackle-to-guard convert in the mold of recent draft picks Jonah Savaiinaea and Steve Avila.”

The IMG Academy product, who was born in American Samoa, left high school at 270 pounds. That means he put on over 60 pounds of muscle and mass in college, where he played offensive tackle but also moonlighted at guard.

Giants Could Build Future Around Mauigoa, Thomas

The Giants could very well build their future up front on offense around Mauigoa and NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas, 27, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed a 5-year, $117.5 million contract extension before the 2023 season — the biggest contract in NFL history for an offensive lineman at the time.