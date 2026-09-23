Giants Give Positive Injury Update on $163 Million NFL All-Pro

The New York Giants took a season-changing blow on Wednesday when starting quarterback Jaxson Dart was ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dart, however, wasn’t the only 1 hurt against the Rams on Monday Night Football. Along with Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers and NFL All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns, NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Andrew Thomas also went down with an injury.

Thomas, however, looks like he avoided a serious injury.

“Giants LT Andrew Thomas’ groin/adductor injury that he suffered Monday night vs. the Rams is not considered serious and he has a chance to return Sunday vs. the Titans, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Giants Made Andrew Thomas NFL’s Highest-Paid OT

Thomas became the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle of all time when he signed a 5-year, $117.5 million contract extension before the 2023 season — a deal that will bring his career earnings to $163.1 million when it runs out.

The Giants are 1-1 headed into a Week 3 home game against the winless Tennessee Titans.

“Andrew Thomas has a groin/adductor injury that he suffered Monday night vs. the Rams, but it is not considered serious, and he could return Sunday vs. the Titans,” The Giants Report wrote on its official X account.

Giants Won’t Get Anywhere Without Starting QB

While former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is stepping in for Dart, the offense was entirely built around the 2025 1st-round pick’s ability to throw and run the ball — meaning the Giants are having to totally reboot just as a new season starts.

From ESPN: “Breaking: Jaxson Dart is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery, but end his 2026 season. Dart suffered damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus with the meniscus being the main issue.”