Giants Insider Names ‘Best Case’ Trade Scenario for Azeez Ojulari

Trade buzz about Azeez Ojulari isn’t going away, and the New York Giants appear open to offers for the edge-rusher. Yet, those offers are only likely to yield modest compensation.

In fact, Dan Duggan of The Athletic says “Best case is a fifth from what I’ve heard.”

Duggan, who is the Senior Writer covering the Giants, also thinks “Best case is probably a fifth, too,” if Ojulari waits and signs elsewhere in 2025 NFL free agency.

As Duggan pointed out, “The difference is that would be in 2026 and dependent on them not canceling that with other signings. No one was talking about extending Azeez three weeks ago. They’ve had no talks about an extension from what I’ve heard. This run has boosted his value. Trading him is a no-brainer.”

Although Duggan thinks this makes trading Ojulari the obvious move, getting the same compensation if he goes now or after the season, actually adds an extra layer of complexity to the decision.

Giants Should Expect More for Azeez Ojulari

A fifth-round draft pick seems low for a couple of reasons. First, there’s no shortage of interest in Ojulari.

In fact, “it’s a poorly kept secret that the New York Giants, sitting in last place in the NFC East, are shopping young edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Teams that are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old include the Falcons, Cardinals and Bengals,” according to Duggan’s colleague Dianna Russini.

The Giants ought to be able to start a bidding war among this many interested parties. Especially when the Atlanta Falcons have an obvious need for pass-rush help after logging a league-low six sacks through eight games.

Then there’s the Cincinnati Bengals, who could use the in of having former Giants assistant Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator to help swing a deal. Anarumo and Ojulari’s time with Big Blue didn’t overlap, but the Bengals need a more disruptive presence on the edge.

Ojulari qualifies after a prolific recent run, so it shouldn’t be a problem to drive up his trade value. The question is would even an inflated price be worth the Giants parting ways with a highly productive pass-rusher?

Trade Might Not Make Sense for Giants

Dealing Ojulari when he’s notched five sacks across three games would rate as curious timing. He’s put it all together in recent weeks, winning with speed, power and technique.

Those things showed up on this sack against Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Plays like this challenge a common narrative in favor of trading Ojulari. Namely, that he’s an obvious backup once Kayvon Thibodeaux is healthy.

The fifth player taken in the 2022 NFL draft makes more money and is more highly touted, but it’s debatable Thibodeaux is a superior pass-rusher to Ojulari. Particularly when the latter is fully healthy.

Avoiding injury has been a problem for the 2021 second-round pick. He’s dealt with calf, ankle, quad and hamstring issues since entering the pros.

What’s significant is Ojulari’s produced when he’s been on the field. He’s logged 64 pressures and 22 sacks, compared with Thibodeaux’s 60 pressures and 17.5 sacks, despite making eight fewer starts.

Ojulari’s production represents greater value than the potential yield of a late-round pick. The Giants should keep a young player still approaching his prime.

At least for the rest of this season.